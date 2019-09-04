Husker notes: NU players, coaches paying attention to the little details after 'choppy' game

Running backs coach Ryan Held said starting running back Dedrick Mills, who had 15 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns against South Alabama, made some mistakes vs. the Jaguars, but all of them were fixable. 

LINCOLN — Details, details. Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters wants better attention to them after NU’s lackluster offensive performance against South Alabama.

The Huskers had just 276 yards and 14 offensive points. Twenty-one points were supplied by the defense and special teams. Walters chalked up the struggles to a lack of rhythm on offense, which led to stalled drives. Even when Nebraska had a good snap, Walters said, it seemed like another player’s assignment was off.

“It was a choppy game and that comes down to detail,” Walters said. “And that’s on us coaches. We’ve got to coach detail, we’ve got to demand it out of our players.”

Practices are “much better” this week. Players are “focused” with a “great attitude.” Wednesday, Walters said, was NU’s best practice.

Not an effort thing

Running backs coach Ryan Held said starting running back Dedrick Mills made some mistakes in Game 1. A few times, Mills didn't see the cut-back lane. Others, he missed the gap completely.

The mistakes were normal for a new back in a new system, Held said.

"We showed it to him and he was excited, and sometimes when you're overly excited you wanna do so well and play hard, it wasn't an effort thing," Held said. "If it was an effort thing, it would've bothered me."

Held said all the mistakes were fixable, and the plan is to flush it and move on. Mills had 15 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns against South Alabama.

"We didn't have a great week of practice, for whatever reason, it was what it was, so we've been really honing in on these guys for that," Held said. "(Mills) had a good practice, I expect him to play a lot better on Saturday."

Quick hits

» Walters said he was “very pleased” with the play of freshman Wan’Dale Robinson, who had three catches for 33 yards and four carries for 21 yards in his collegiate debut.

» Receiver Kade Warner was seen in uniform Wednesday. Kicker Barret Pickering was not. Both missed the South Alabama game with undisclosed injuries.

» While the offense has “great chemistry” and lacks for egos, Walters said, it’s young and without “veteran leadership.” The offense is still trying to find out “who the alpha dog is.”

» Walters was formerly a Colorado assistant and called his return to CU “special,” since two of his kids were born in Boulder.

“When I coached there, you couldn’t wear anything red,” Walters said. “Great rivalry. I told our guys to embrace it all.”

» Walters said receiver Kanawai Noa is still ramping up his conditioning after being held without a catch in the opener. But he added that the senior grad transfer is smart enough that he doesn't need as many reps to learn the system.

"He didn't have any catches and he didn't appear in the stat line (Saturday)," Walters said. "But he blocked his butt off, hustled. He did a great job."

» Held said Maurice Washington played well in his half of action, providing a spark to the offense. It helps that his situation is clearer now after NU officials and football coaches agreed to play him until his legal situation is resolved.

"The decision was made, we move forward," Held said. "He'll be ready to go this Saturday."

