LINCOLN — In addition to the rousing speech Tanner Farmer gave at the podium, the senior said Thursday he is "50-50" between guard and center.
"I'm not exactly sure how they're going to split it," Farmer said, "but I'm thinking it's going to be around 50-50 to see what kind of configuration works and get the best guys out there."
Farmer will likely start at center or right guard. Senior Jerald Foster will likely be at left guard. Senior Cole Conrad could also play guard or center, and he's also played tackle in the past.
With those three and a handful of younger lineman behind them, Farmer said he likes the options Nebraska has with the interior of the line.
"It's good competition," Foster said. "Since we had Michael Decker leave, it's opened up some space for guys to be able to work in there and get some playing time. I feel like we're going to be in a position where we're going to have some depth in there."
Tight ends improving 'drastically'
Jack Stoll approached the question like he will Nebraska’s new up-tempo offense — just keep moving.
The sophomore took the lead among tight ends in the spring and said his position group has improved “drastically.” Asked to dive into specifics, he didn’t shy away.
Of redshirt freshman Kurt Rafdal, Stoll said, “his feet have been amazing.” Classmate Austin Allen has made big strides putting on muscle, bumping up to 245 pounds from last year’s listed weight of 210 on his 6-foot-8 frame. True freshman Cameron Jurgens has regained his confidence coming back from a serious leg injury last fall.
Less touted walk-ons like sophomore Branden Hohenstein and true freshman Bryson Krull are grinding, too.
Also working with the tight ends is 6-foot-3, 235-pound true freshman Katerian Legrone, who coaches originally had working with the wide receivers. The Georgia native is now listed as a tight end on Nebraska’s roster.
“In the tight end room we’re just extremely happy with what we did this summer,” Stoll said. “We know the results are going to show on the field this year.”
Stoll said his goals are less about catches and pancakes and more about effort. He was the first name Scott Frost listed in the spring when asked who was working consistently.
"My goal personally — and I know a lot of us in the group — is keep becoming the best football player you can," Stoll said. "You know when you're giving 100 percent, you know when you've had a good play, when you had a bad play. Personally, I'm just going to keep sticking my head down, grinding and just keep balling and hopefully the results will come. I know that's what's happened, so I got confidence in my system."
Playing for their area codes
A popular change Scott Frost made at Central Florida was allowing players to display the area code of their hometown on the bumper of their helmets. That feature could be coming to Nebraska, Frost said Thursday.
"The guys took a lot of pride in that," Frost said. "You play first and foremost for the name on the front of your jersey, your team. And guys take pride in playing for the name on the back of their jersey, their family. But a lot of young men have a lot of pride in where they come from too. So I'm fine with it if that's a decision the team makes."
If native Nebraskans earn playing time expect to see plenty of 402s, 531s and 308s on game days.
Quick hits
» Nebraska running back Maurice Washington arrived Thursday after becoming fully eligible this week. Coach Scott Frost said receiver Dominick Watt, the last signee yet to arrive, remains on track to get to Nebraska soon after he completes all of his academic requirements. Tre Neal has graduated from UCF and will arrive at Nebraska soon as well.
» Running back Tre Bryant is good to go for training camp, Frost said. Bryant missed all but seven quarters last season because of a knee injury. Bryant rushed for 299 yards and 5.9 yards per carry before the injury. Devine Ozigbo praised Bryant’s health.
“Seeing Tre ever since we came back from break, he's looking super healthy,” Ozigbo said. “He was definitely getting on that good path before we left but coming back, talking to him, seeing him move, he definitely looks good. Tre's gonna push himself as hard as he can to be that guy.”
» Frost was hesitant to say whether quarterback Noah Vedral would get an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA. Vedral transferred from UCF back home to Nebraska, following Frost. Generally in those situations, players have to sit out a year.
“We’ll go to bat for him,” Frost said.
» Frost said NU is at 109 players for the 110-man roster. One of them is running back Mikale Wilbon, whose status had been the subject of message board rumors.
» Though Frost reiterated Thursday he’ll say little to nothing about injuries — unless a player is out for the season — he noted slot receiver JD Spielman, who battled an injury and an illness in spring, is 100 percent healthy and ready for camp.
