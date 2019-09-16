Husker notes: No injury updates on Brenden Jaimes, but Broc Bando 'was more than ready' in debut

No comment from Frost on the injury to left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who left the game in the fourth quarter. He said the depth chart indicated the next player up. That would be Broc Bando, who finished the fourth quarter.
Right tackle Matt Farniok took the podium and shared what he felt seeing Jaimes on the ground after a fourth-quarter injury Saturday.
“That’s my brother, plain and simple. My brother is down on the ground, I want him to get back up,” Farniok said. “Regardless of who it is, we suffer together and we thrive together.”
Farniok felt Bando did a good job filling in for Jaimes.
“He knew what he was doing. Our practices, honestly, tend to be a lot harder than the game because we don’t have anyone to stop the tempo,” Farniok said. “He was more than ready and prepared.”
Farniok said the team has a belief that anyone subbing in should avoid a drop-off.
“You’re there, you’ve won that, you’ve worked for that position for a reason,” he said. “Now go and prove it.”
Safety Eli Sullivan admits that he had to get on his “horse a little bit” to make the biggest defensive play in Saturday’s win.
He had to sprint hard to leap and deflect a fourth-down pass on the goal line. The crowd roared in the fourth quarter thanks to Sullivan’s heady — and speedy — play, in which he had to follow the motion of NIU’s tight end across the formation.
“As I soon as I saw him shuffle over, I had an idea, and when he took off, I had to match it,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan looked for the inevitable pick from an NIU receiver, but NU’s defensive backs — including Lamar Jackson — had already taken care of it.
“I put the jets on and tried to make the play,” Sullivan said. “I couldn’t be the only guy not to do my job while everyone else is making a stand. Just a little extra burst, I guess.”
Nebraska’s preferred practice style — with lots of tempo, multiple groups and as many repetitions as possible in two hours — helps, Sullivan said, to make fourth-quarter plays like his deflection.
“We get so many extra reps,” Sullivan said. “Guys like me — Nos. 2, 3 and 4s, younger guys that are maybe are redshirting — they’re getting those reps, too, so when their time comes for that, they know the play, they’ve seen it a thousand times in practice.”
Robinson a hit on returns
Wan'Dale Robinson is second in the Big Ten in kick return average. He’s taken three kicks 77 total yards, for an average of 25.7 yards.
“Find the crease and hit it, hit it as fast as possible,” Robinson said of his strategy.
He didn’t return kicks much in high school but enjoys doing it in college.
He was one missed tackle away from doing some serious damage on his second return. Robinson said he thinks he’s been one guy away from a few touchdowns.
“The coaches, they kinda know that too. I have to do a better job making that last guy miss and I can do what I do,” Robinson said.
Benhart sees first action
True freshman Bryce Benhart got snaps with the second team on Saturday.
He said he’d be fine if that’s his only playing time of the season.
“Whatever they think is right for me. I’ll keep working my ass off, but whatever they want, I’ll do. If they have to redshirt me, I’ll redshirt. It doesn’t hurt. It gets me bigger, stronger. If they want me to play, I’ll be here, try to do my best,” Benhart said.
Benhart is listed as the backup to Matt Farniok at right tackle.
“I’m gonna try to get on the field. I want to play,” Benhart said. “But it all depends on the coaches on what’s best for them and what’s best for me.”
Quick hits
» The area codes are gone off Nebraska’s helmets, replaced by “Huskers,” because of a decision Frost made before the Northern Illinois game. Fans on social media noted the absence, but one player on Saturday night, running back Dedrick Mills, didn’t seem to know they’d been removed.
“I just kind of made the decision to take them off,” Frost said. He did not say when they would return.
— Chris Heady, Sam McKewon, Evan Bland
Group of Nebraska targets leaving the field prior to kick off between Northern Illinois and Nebraska.
Recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost greets recruit 2020 Florence (Ariz.) defensive end Regen Terry who looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 San Mateo (Calif.) Junipero Serra defensive end Nusi Malani looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Lawndale (Calif.) defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Broken Arrow (Okla.) cornerback Myles Slusher looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Broken Arrow (Okla.) cornerback Myles Slusher looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2020 Chamberlain (S.D.) defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, a Nebraska scholarship commit looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Recruit 2020 Miami (Fla.) Central defensive back Henry Gray looks on from the field prior to the college football game between Nebraska and Northern Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
2021 Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka.
2021 Omaha North offensive lineman Hunter Push.
2020 Papillion-La Vista South defensive end Trajen Linear.
2020 West Point GACC offensive lineman Casey Doernemann.
2020 Colby (Kan.) offensive lineman Aaron Kurth.
2020 Cozad running back Mathew Schuster.
2023 Chamberlain (S.D) linebacker Noah Hutmacher.
2020 Lincoln Northeast running back Nick Halleen.
2020 Sutton running back Jackson Perrien.
2021 Mount Pleasant (Iowa) offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky.
2020 Ethan (S.D.) athlete Brady Hawkins.
Iowa Western CC freshman offensive lineman Kobe Rios.
2021 Manchester (Iowa) West Delaware offensive tackle Carson Pelton.
2020 Butler Community College tight end DeShawn Hanika.
2020 North Platte linebacker Elliott Purdy.
