LINCOLN — Matt Farniok faced the player Scott Frost referred to as a “creature” all week. And, yeah, it was rough.
Nebraska’s right tackle was tasked with handling Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, the junior 6-foot-5, 265-pound specimen who entered the game with a nation-leading seven sacks. Young finished with three tackles, including a 6-yard sack and forced a fumble that the Huskers recovered. Nebraska often ran plays away from his side of the field.
Farniok said he never shied from the challenge. But it didn’t help that Young’s strength as an edge rusher aligned with the weaker part of the O-lineman’s game.
“I’m a better power blocker than I am a speed rusher, which is awesome, honestly,” Farniok said. “I didn’t come here to play nobodies. I came here to face people that are top-rated guys, the best guys in our league. That’s what I love about Big Ten football is it’s a test. It’s going to always be a test. And no matter what, whatever your struggles are, you gotta make sure you’re honing in on them ... otherwise it’s going to be hard.”
Four Nebraska true freshmen officially won’t redshirt this season. Others crept closer to their four-game limit or made their season debuts.
Frosh appearing in their fifth contests this fall Saturday were running back Wan’Dale Robinson, linebacker Garrett Nelson and safety Quinton Newsome. Players can compete in up to four games while maintaining redshirt eligibility.
Linebacker Luke Reimer played special teams for his third game this year along with safety Noa Pola-Gates. Defensive back Myles Farmer logged action in his second game.
Also of note was the first appearance of defensive lineman and junior-college transfer Jahkeem Green, according to the participation report. Sophomore receiver Kade Warner also saw the field for the first time this season, though he has already used his redshirt season.
Kicker Barret Pickering still hasn’t played this fall as he sits out with an injury and still is a potential redshirt candidate.
Struggling Martinez
Adrian Martinez struggled against the Buckeyes.
The first pass caught by a receiver or a tight end came with 3:42 left in the third quarter. And it was just for seven yards to JD Spielman.
Speilman had a field day against Ohio State in 2017 with 200 receiving yards.
On Saturday, Spielman had just that one catch for seven yards.
“I couldn’t point to anything in particular, but I think JD did his job. He was working to get open hard and running good routes,” Martinez said. “Again, part of that is on me for not getting him the ball, finding ways to get the ball to our guys and missing throws and this and that. Not all of that is on JD.”
Scouting the game
When the opponent has 12 first-round picks in the past four NFL drafts, it’s not a surprise that several pro scouts requested credentials for Saturday’s Ohio State-Nebraska game.
Representatives from the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were in the Memorial Stadium press box. There also were a pair of representatives from the Orange Bowl and Citrus Bowl in Lincoln to check on the two teams.
Old-school Husker football
It drew a cheer from the Nebraska crowd, who recognized what it was seeing on NU’s third drive of the game.
The flexbone offense, featuring a fullback – Dedrick Mills – and two wings. And the I-formation, featuring Mills as the fullback and Wan’Dale Robinson as the tailback.
It looked a lot like old-school Husker football, and coach Scott Frost said as much. It also seemed to work, at times, confusing OSU and forcing the Buckeyes to call a defensive timeout.
The spell broke after that timeout when Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw an interception.
Frost wouldn’t commit to running the formation again in future weeks, but did concede that suited Mills, who rumbled for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Mills played fullback his true freshman season in the flexbone at Georgia Tech.
They did great things
Nebraska’s two defensive captains were impressed with the toughness of Ohio State’s offensive line, which was revamped and seemingly improved from last season.
“They did great things,” linebacker Mohamed Barry said. “The linemen really shot out. Single block well. And the running backs ran hard in the run game.”
NU nose tackle Darrion Daniels was asked specifically about OSU center Josh Meyers, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder who seemed to a have a strong night as a run blocker. On one particular play, he chucked Barry roughly five yards in the air.
““He is a big boy, a big body,” Daniels said. “I think I remember hearing he was a converted guard, so he was a guard and moved over to center, so he’s bigger than a majority of the guards I’ve seen. He can move pretty good laterally. I know he’s young but he’s going to bring some problems for somebody later on.”
Barry said OSU’s line this year is far better than the one that struggled, at times, in a 36-31 win over Nebraska last season.
“I can’t even begin to compare the two,” Barry said. “It was way different. They’re hungry. You can respect that as a competitor. Real hungry to get up and single block the linebackers. That was a pretty good line.”
1 of 90
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Four F-16's fly over during the National Anthem prior to the game between Nebraska and Ohio State's in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Former Husker basketball player Isaiah Roby who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks look on before the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Gabrielle Union, left, and her husband Dwyane Wade play with their daughter Kaavia James Union Wade before the start of the football game.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins battles Khalil Davis during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
The Nebraska football team takes the field for the start of the game.
Nebraska's Carlos Davis, right, pushes Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins out of bounds in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Baron Browning, left, and Jashon Cornell in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez delivers a pass during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
The Nebraska defense tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
Ohio State's Justin Fields breaks a tackle attempt by Nebraska's Collin Miller during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt tackles Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in the first quarter.
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass.
Nebraska's Scott Frost looks on during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Ohio State's Jordan Fuller intercepts a pass thrown by Nebraska's Adrian Martinez on Saturday Sept 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs the Husker sideline as Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke pursues him in the second quarter.
Nebraska faced Ohio State on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska's Khalil Davis shares some words with a referee during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
A Nebraska fan watches the game in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor sacks Ohio State's Justin Fields on Saturday Sept 28, 2019 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Ohio State's Chase Young swims past Nebraska's Matt Farniok in the second quarter.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Ohio State in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez reacts after a failed third down conversion during the first half of the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to his team as they head back onto the field in the second quarter.
Ohio State's Justin Fields attempts to avoid a tackle from Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke during the second quarter of the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Ohio State's Luke Farrell, left, gets hit by Nebraska's JoJo Domann in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked by Ohio State's Chase Young in the second quarter.
Ohio State's Master Teague III runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Ohio State's Jonah Jackson, center, blocks Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Ohio State's Garrett Wilson in the second quarter.
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's K.J. Hill scores a touchdown past Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is greeted by Justin Fields after scoring a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's K.J. Hill is tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs through a hole against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a pass near Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins runs past Nebraska's Will Honas during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Justin Fields dives for a touchdown past Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Marquel Dismuke during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Justin Fields runs for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended by Ohio State's Jeff Okudah during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Justin Fields celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah intercepts a Adrian Martinez pass during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Justin Fields throws a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is greeted after intercepting a pass against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Rain clouds hang over Memorial Stadium's east side before the start of the football game.
Carrigan Hurst, a UNL freshman, throws her baton in the air while pumping up the crowd for the arrival of the Husker football team.
A Nebraska fan walks along 10th Street as it begins to rain Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska fans tailgate under I-180 before Nebraska takes on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
Husker fans, from left, Nathan North, Ashton Uglow and Jordan Uglow react to the toppling Jenga tower Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Lincoln, Neb.
University of Nebraska Lincoln student Morgan McCain, right, puts on a poncho as she walks to the stadium with Joshua McEwan, left, on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Ohio State in Lincoln, Neb.
Matthew VanHoosen, of ChefauChef based out of Lincoln, grills hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, for the Blur Parties tailgate before Nebraska takes on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
The Husker football team buses arrive for the game.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez greets fans as the Huskers arrive for the game.
The Husker football team walks through a crowd of fans after arriving for the football game.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost greets fans as the Husker football team arrives for the game.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost smiles with coaches during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Chris Redfield of Omaha, sports his homemade Lego Scott Frost costume during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Patty Laughlin of Omaha takes cover from the rain while carrying a chair prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Husker fans cheer on Nebraska during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Trey Mendlik carries a Husker themed "skeleton unicorn" prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game against Ohio State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
The College Gameday bus is parked outside Memorial Stadium prior to the Nebraska and Ohio State game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez greets fans during the Unity Walk prior to the game in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday.