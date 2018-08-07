Husker notes: Lamar Jackson turning a corner during fall practice and more
Barrett Ruud sent Avery Roberts into the summer with a challenge to get in better shape and come back ready to compete. So far, Nebraska’s inside linebackers coach likes how the true sophomore has responded.

LINCOLN — Lamar Jackson felt the light turn on for him sometime in the past few months. Suddenly in fall practices, coaches are telling him to just keep doing what he’s doing.

The 6-foot-3 junior played all 12 games last year and made 38 tackles. But the one-time heralded recruit didn’t make any interceptions and often drew the ire of fans for his public struggles in the new 3-4 defensive scheme.

With his third defensive coordinator in as many years, Jackson said he is in a much better state of mind.

“Now I see what they’ve been wanting me to do, like what the issue has always been,” Jackson said. “Like, ‘Oh, you can make that play. Just do this.’ It’s like the little stuff. So I’m making sure I just finish every play, making all the right decisions and making all the right calls.”

Jackson said practices are more fun and competitive than ever. He said he’s sitting No. 2 on the ongoing “performance chart” kept by DBs coach Travis Fisher that tracks plays made — and not made — by the secondary and keeps score accordingly.

Atop the board is true freshman Cam Taylor, who Jackson said has learned the defense quicker than any other newcomer. Taylor — who intercepted two passes during the first practice — is a former high school quarterback who teammates say has already shown leadership qualities.

It’s just one example of why Jackson said this won’t be a repeat of 2017.

“The Blackshirts, we’ve been swarming around. ... I’m impressed with the defense,” Jackson said. “We’ve been bringing it. It’s exciting to watch. Practice ain’t even feel long. We’re out there having fun. It’s fun when you’re dominating and you’re doing what you gotta do.”

Roberts shapes up

Roberts played in all 12 games last season, mostly on special teams, and logged four tackles. But Ruud didn’t like how the Delaware native handled himself in the spring. His conditioning, he said, wasn’t up to the standards of a Division I player.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker is still listed at 230 pounds like last year but appears to be in better position to push starting candidates like Mo Barry, Dedrick Young and Will Honas.

“He’s done a good job,” Ruud said. “I think he’s taken to heart what I asked him to do and gotten himself in better shape. He’s still got a long ways to go, but he’s definitely made improvements from spring to fall.”

Daniels hits it on the nose

Damion Daniels spent his first year in college working on the scout team and listed at 310 pounds. Now the 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman nose tackle is up to 340 after an offseason of work that defensive line coach Mike Dawson said has paid dividends.

Dawson sees the boost in confidence in how Daniels has handled himself through four fall practices. The 18-year-old did something more difficult than just adding pounds — he changed the type of weight on his body.

“He’s big,” Dawson said. “It’s a matter of changing and having the right kind of weight. That’s a big piece of it for us. We want him to be big, but we want to be big and strong, not big and sloppy. He’s done a nice job.”

The coach said Nebraska’s defensive line will have a couple of “swing” guys who could play inside or on the edge this fall. That doesn’t include Daniels, whose frame has him behind only senior Mick Stoltenberg at nose.

“(Daniels) is doing a much better job of understanding how to play through his man on and not just trying to pretend he’s this skinny little guy running through a gap,” Dawson said. “He’s doing a lot better job on understanding himself and understanding how he can use his size to his advantage instead of just being a big guy running around out there.”

D-line mixes things up

Stoltenberg said Monday that Nebraska has 16 defensive linemen — scholarship players and walk-ons — cycling through repetitions in practice and  Dawson writes the defensive line combinations for every single rep.

“He likes to roll guys in, keep guys fresh, make sure guys are getting the appropriate amount of time or the appropriate amount of reps,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg said he likes watching the freshmen defensive linemen.

“I’ll tell them, ‘Hey, when I was a freshman in camp, this and this and this,’ and it’s kind of weird, looking back, that it was so long ago, relatively,” Stoltenberg said. “But I love working with young kids and making sure guys feel welcome.”

The depth is important, Stoltenberg said, because “you can’t take 70 snaps in the Big Ten as a defensive lineman.” Nebraska’s offense will move fast, so the chances that NU will face more defensive snaps are high.

