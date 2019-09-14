Husker notes: Injury watch for two players; ball hawks and more

Although Nebraska played one of the cleanest game of the Scott Frost era and beat Northern Illinois 44-8, two key Huskers may have sustained injuries that keep them out of future practice or play.
Safety Cam Taylor-Britt appeared to have hurt his shoulder on a first-half tackle and did not play in the second half. Left tackle Brenden Jaimes was helped off the field and taken directly to the locker room after a fourth-quarter injury.
Frost does not talk about injuries unless they are the type than end seasons, so he did not disclose the nature of Taylor-Britt or Jaimes’ injuries or if they’d miss any practice or playing time. Frost praised the play of Jaimes’ backup, left tackle Broc Bando.
Running back Maurice Washington also didn’t play in the second half; Frost said Washington was bumped up following the first half. Frost did not indicate the injury was serious.
Though neither played, kickers Barret Pickering and Dylan Jorgensen both suited up on Saturday. Frost suggested Nebraska was closer to fully healthy at kicker than it had been previously.
A stingy, unique Northern Illinois defensive scheme gummed up some of the plays Nebraska coach Scott Frost wanted to run in Saturday’s 44-8 win over the Huskies. And even if NU racked up 525 yards, Frost tipped his cap to NIU coach Thomas Hammock — in his first year at Northern Illinois — for being creative.
“They’re tough to prepare for, because of all the slanting and blitzing and everything that they do, jumping around on third down,” Frost said. He added that each time NU went into “11 personnel” — that’s a tight end, a running back and three wide receivers — with three wideouts to one side, NIU jumped into a different 3-3-5 stack that Nebraska had not “prepared for at all.”
“We had to stay in two tight ends a bunch and kind of alter what we were doing,” Frost said.
Ball hawks
The Nebraska defensive backs racked up 10 total pass breakups.
Safety Eric Lee said the secondary was upset with the way the Colorado game went and set a goal to keep Northern Illinois out of the end zone.
“I think we had a great week of practice and obviously that translated over to the game,” Lee said. “I’m happy for everyone who was able to make plays on the ball and now we have 10 this week now we want to have more next week.”
The one interception of the game came from from redshirt freshman Braxton Clark. Defensive tackle Darrion Daniels said the happiest person on the sideline after Clark’s pick was corner DiCaprio Bootle.
Quick hits
» NU had 10 pass breakups. Cornerback Lamar Jackson had four, a career-high.
» The 61-yard run was the longest of Dedrick Mills’ career, including his one season at Georgia Tech.
» Carlos Davis now has 105 career tackles, surpassing the century mark with six Saturday night.
» Several true freshmen played in their first game, including receiver Darien Chase, who had one catch for 13 yards, and running back Rahmir Johnson, who three carries for nine yards.
1 of 39
Group of Nebraska targets leaving the field prior to kick off between Northern Illinois and Nebraska.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.