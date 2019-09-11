LINCOLN — Nebraska didn't find much luck between the tackles last weekend. Offensive line coach Greg Austin said Wednesday the main reason was because the Huskers opted not to try very often.
Sure, the assistant said, NU needs to complete blocks better on the interior to create wider running lanes. But the production there was better than it seemed.
"Every time we called an inside run, it was a 5-yard gain, mostly every time," Austin said. "Every time we ran to the outside, guys on the outside, not so much. We gotta continue to work inside, continue to call inside, continue to run inside, continue to finish our blocks."
What thrilled Austin even less was the six sacks Colorado managed against his unit. Of those, he considers as least two that happened on things the Huskers can control.
"It wasn't even a frickin' technique deal," Austin said. "It was a getting-your-ass-out-of-your-stance deal. We gotta improve on things like that. Easy fixes, but we gotta make sure we're doing it so that we can be an efficient offense."
Northern Illinois will present a new challenge. The unit Scott Frost described as "fire ants" is one where linebackers and linemen shift and exchange gaps, Austin said. So O-linemen need to have especially good eyes and be ready to block moving targets.
The coach said he hopes the line has a chance to show more depth in games soon, if the situation warrants. The backup right tackle is Bryce Benhart while Broc Bando is No. 2 at left tackle.
Like with every position, Nebraska puts in plays featuring the tight ends every week. Sometimes quarterback reads or defensive looks mean the ends stay quiet.
NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton said that wasn't the case Saturday, when the group's offensive production was summarized by Jack Stoll's two catches for 4 yards.
"The quarterback is ready to throw the football and you're not at the spot you need to be at," Beckton said. "That's on us. We make the quarterback look bad in those situations. Those opportunities that we had in the game, the quarterback's looking to throw the ball to us and we didn't do our job. So it's not always on the quarterback."
Though the tight ends haven't been much of a factor in the offense through two weeks, Beckton said playing fast and detailed is how he grades the film Sunday and where he offers corrections Monday.
Huskies tough on defense
Nebraska fans don’t have to be reminded what a Northern Illinois defense can do, since the Huskies stunned the Huskers in 2017 thanks to two pick sixes in a 21-17 victory.
NIU may have a different coach, but the Huskies’ story on defense remains the same. Northern Illinois loads up to stop the run, brings defenders from all angles and generally tries to bury ballcarriers behind the line of scrimmage.
Northern Illinois' aggressive defense will create some negative plays, but also present opportunities for big plays on offense, too. Offensive coordinator Troy Walters said NIU is a good opponent for Nebraska to play right now because the Huskies play hard and commit to their scheme. If NU does the same, it should play well.
"There’s going to be some negative yardage at times but there’s also going to be some big plays if we execute and we’re detail-oriented and we play fast,” Walters said. “… We’ve got to be dialed-in up front, dialed into their movements, and just play hard and play fast. If you play hard, all their slanting and everything they do, it’ll take care of that.”
Walters mentioned that, with a pressure defense, quick screens to receivers become more of an option.
“Teams that want to pressure us, we use that as an outlet,” Walters said.
Quick hits
» While Austin believed Nebraska had to run more inside, Walters said NU’s perimeter runs against Colorado were better. The Huskers have to do better, Walters said, at getting 3-and 4-yard runs in the first half so they can break bigger runs late in the game.
“Overall, we’ve just been average,” Walters said of the offensive line in terms of “moving guys, creating lanes.”
The offense as a whole, Walters said, has been average, but has practiced better this week.
» Walters mentioned Wan'Dale Robinson may play more running back.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 91
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong, left, and holder Noah Vedral react after Armstrong missed a field goal in overtime that would have tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong reacts to missing a punt in overtime that would have tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, can't stop a pass intended for Colorado'sTony Brown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Chris Miller, left, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kanawai Noa late in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Steven Montez, right, breaks free of the Husker defense on fourth down to get the first down and keep the Buff's late fourth quarter drive alive.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke hides his head under a towel after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado fans taunt Nebraska fans after winning in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers as they go to the locker room at halftime during of the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Steven Montez, left, gets sacked by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the football in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, gets pushed out of bounds by Colorado's Mikial Onu in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets tackled by a Colorado defender in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's head coach Mel Tucker talks with a referee during the first quarter of the game against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels puts pressure on Colorado's Steven Montez during the first quarter of the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson drops a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, fumbles the fourth quarter as he's hit by Colorado's Mustafa Johnson.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, left, gets a pat on the head by teammate Khalil Davis after Taylor-Britt couldn't stop Colorado's K.D. Nixon from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the ball after being hit by Colorado's Chris Miller in the fourth quarter during the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.