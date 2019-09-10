Husker notes: Fourth quarter against Colorado a 'learning moment' for Nebraska

LINCOLN — One of the main themes of the press availability Monday: three quarters.
Nebraska’s offense and defense were excellent for about 45 minutes.
But that third quarter was poor. And it let Colorado back into the game.
“We played three quarters of football, and unfortunately we didn’t play four quarters, so that’s what stuck out to me,” running back Dedrick Mills said.
Colorado didn’t change its scheme at all, Mills said.
It was their own fault they couldn’t move the ball.
“We were firing on all cylinders, and in that third, we just ended up making some dumb mistakes,” Stoll said. “It is what it is, and (we) take it as a learning moment and just move on from it.”
Inside linebackers on the rise
In the immediate aftermath of Nebraska’s loss Saturday, Mohamed Barry thought he played the worst game of his career.
The senior captain backed off that statement Monday. He just didn’t make plays like normal, he said, alluding to feeling sick. But he added that his fellow inside linebackers really picked up the slack.
Juniors Will Honas and Collin Miller logged 51 and 46 snaps, respectively, while Barry was in for 60. Honas finished with a team-best nine tackles, and Miller mixed in six (including a 4-yard stop for loss). Barry had six tackles, including a sack.
“I feel like these guys, they’ve developed,” Barry said. “Everything we did this summer they’ve actually applied to the field. They’re playing with heart, they’re playing with passion, they’re playing with fire. A game that wasn’t my best game, they stepped up. And I thanked them for that.”
Slow start for tight ends
Nebraska tight ends have gotten off to a slower start in the passing game than they or their coach would like.
But sophomore Austin Allen said the group is helping the Huskers get the running attack going.
NU tight ends have combined for six catches and 78 yards through two games, accounting for just 17% of the team’s receiving yardage. Stoll was the only one to make a grab Saturday, snagging two balls for 4 yards. But Allen said the film showed Husker running backs finding room when Nebraska fielded multiple tight ends at once.
“Hopefully Coach (Frost) gets more trust in us being on the field so we can grow into not just being a run group out of a two-tight end personnel but more of a pass group,” Allen said. “... Coach will get us in the right stuff and he trusts us to do the right thing. So hopefully we’ll turn it around.”
Frost said the offense adjusts its looks based on defensive alignments it sees and where it can exploit mismatches. He said both Allen and Stoll are “doing a really good job” in all facets of the offense.
“Depending on what a team is giving us, we’ll have the best formation, the best guys out there that we think will help us move the ball,” Frost said.
Love tap
Dicaprio Bootle admitted Monday he slapped his teammate, Cam Taylor-Britt, during Saturday’s 34-31 overtime loss to Colorado. It was intentional and motivational, and the kind a teammate might have done for Bootle a few years ago.
The junior corner wanted the sophomore safety to get his head back into the game after giving up the longest play in CU school history, a daring 96-yard flea flicker that caught Nebraska’s entire defense by surprise.
“There was still a lot of time left in the game and you can still make a play,” Bootle said. “You can make it right.”
CU receiver K.D. Nixon’s touchdown goes as a trick play, but a flea flicker is ultimately just a play-action pass, and Nixon’s “crack and go” route — in which Nixon moved as if he was going to block pursuing safety Marquel Dismuke but instead ran a deep route fooling both Dismuke and Taylor-Britt, now NU’s starting safety in the wake of Deontai Williams’ shoulder surgery.
“We just made a bad play, that was it, man, touchdown,” Taylor-Britt said. “Can’t do nothing about it.”
Later in the fourth quarter, Taylor-Britt forced a fumble on CU receiver Laviska Shenault, who was running back a kickoff. NU recovered the fumble.
“It wasn’t hard — he was holding it like a loaf of bread,” Taylor-Britt said.
Said Bootle: “He’s out there doing something you can’t teach. You can’t teach effort. He’s out there running after the ball carrier. He does what I expect him to do. Make a play.”
Altitude a factor
Taylor-Britt said Nebraska has to finish better and “play four quarters.” He conceded the altitude of Folsom Field — above 5,000 feet — may have contributed to NU’s fatigue late in the game. Frost said Monday he believed players were tired.
“Altitude kind of gets to you, but I wouldn’t say that was it,” Taylor-Britt said. “We just didn’t play to our full potential.”
Bootle did. The junior cornerback didn’t give up any of Nebraska’s big plays and he prevented a touchdown in overtime with a pass breakup. He slowed down Shenault, as well, one year after giving up two long receptions to Colorado’s best player.
“I’d go ahead and say I did my job against a pretty good receiver,” Bootle said. “But it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, everybody has to do their job and we’ve got to come out with that win.”
Quick hits
» Backup punter William Przystup — now NU’s kickoff specialist and backup placekicker — said he’s been working on field goals for all of three days. He said he could hit a 57-yard field goal in high school.
“It does? Well, that’s good to know,” Przystup said after learning the depth chart lists him as the No. 2 kicker behind Isaac Armstrong. He added that he needed to talk to NU graduate assistant Zach Crespo about it. “If so, then I need to practice a little more, get a little more work in and probably cut down on eating so much.”
Przystup transferred to Nebraska from Michigan State — despite punting in four games as a true freshman for MSU — because the Spartans signed a punter and Przystup figured the writing was on the wall. He was recruited by Frost when Frost was at Central Florida and wanted to be a part of the program in Lincoln.
» Frost is plenty impressed with Northern Illinois’ defense, which through two games is allowing 5.56 yards per play and 22.5 points per game.
“They’re like a swarm of bees or fire ants or something that you’re trying to block,” Frost said. “There’s movement on the defensive line all the time. There’s linebackers sprinting through the line of scrimmage through gaps. We have to be able to block moving targets this week. They’re going to load the box with that and make us earn it on the ground. So we need to complete some balls to our wideouts and be able to block them with movement and get some runs.”
NIU’s defense has struggled to sack the quarterback — just one sack in two games — but it has 13 tackles for loss against the run. That included six against Utah, which beat Northern Illinois 35-17.
» Nebraska is 5-1 all time in games against Mid-American Conference teams. The lone loss? NIU in 2017. Players said Frost talked to the team about the Huskies on Monday.
» NU did not nominate any players for Big Ten players of the week for offense, defense or special teams.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong, left, and holder Noah Vedral react after Armstrong missed a field goal in overtime that would have tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong reacts to missing a punt in overtime that would have tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, can't stop a pass intended for Colorado'sTony Brown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Chris Miller, left, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kanawai Noa late in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Steven Montez, right, breaks free of the Husker defense on fourth down to get the first down and keep the Buff's late fourth quarter drive alive.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke hides his head under a towel after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado fans taunt Nebraska fans after winning in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers as they go to the locker room at halftime during of the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's Steven Montez, left, gets sacked by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the football in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, gets pushed out of bounds by Colorado's Mikial Onu in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets tackled by a Colorado defender in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Colorado's head coach Mel Tucker talks with a referee during the first quarter of the game against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels puts pressure on Colorado's Steven Montez during the first quarter of the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson drops a pass in the fourth quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, fumbles the fourth quarter as he's hit by Colorado's Mustafa Johnson.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, left, gets a pat on the head by teammate Khalil Davis after Taylor-Britt couldn't stop Colorado's K.D. Nixon from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the ball after being hit by Colorado's Chris Miller in the fourth quarter during the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.