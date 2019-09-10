LINCOLN — Tony Tuioti is taking a bigger role than usual in Nebraska's game prep this week. After all, he had an up-close look at Northern Illinois' starting quarterback the past two years.
Tuioti is NU's first-year defensive line coach. Ross Bowers is a graduate transfer who won the top QB spot at NIU in fall camp. Both were part of the same Cal program in 2017 and 2018, with the assistant coach frequently working opposite the passer in practice.
"We have some keys that we're relying on to try to make sure we affect him as much as we can," Tuioti said.
The coach said the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bowers commands an offense well. He's smart and accurate with the football and grew into a leader during their time together in Berkeley.
Bowers, who beat out NIU incumbent Marcus Childers, has completed 40 of 62 passes for 528 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in a pair of games.
"He'll try to make some plays with his feet when he has to, but he definitely wants to throw the football as much as he can to move the chains for the offense," Tuioti said. "But we got our work cut out for us with Ross. He's very cerebral, very smart."
Will Honas isn't quite ready to call a major knee injury a blessing in disguise. But he's getting closer with every big play.
Once a coveted junior-college transfer, Honas is still a junior in eligibility only because of the torn ACL he suffered in his fourth game last year. While it set him back in terms of strength and speed — he was fully cleared to return to football in the summer — it also gave him the chance to better learn the defensive scheme. And look out for 2020.
"I think having an extra year is going to be big for me," Honas said. "And I'm happy I was able to get that redshirt because having an extra year, I'm definitely going to make up for missing that time."
Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Honas is part of a position group including senior Mohamed Barry and junior Collin Miller that has shared snaps just as he envisioned. Barry (60 snaps), Honas (51) and Miller (46) all shared the load against Colorado and left their mark on the game. Split snaps are even more important considering Nebraska's up-tempo offense can ask the defense to be on the field for 90-plus snaps. If only two players are shouldering those duties, it can translate to four or five extra games during the fall.
Ruud said Saturday was among the better performances the inside 'backers have enjoyed in his year-plus back at Nebraska as a coach.
"For Game 2, it was a pretty good showing for them," Ruud said.
Cross-training secondary
Erik Chinander had an interesting theory why there were defensive breakdowns in the secondary.
Nebraska cross-trains the corners and safeties so they know both positions. But Chinander isn’t sure they know their own positions well enough.
“The issue there is you’re cross training so many guys to play positions and I don’t know if that has a little bit to do with them not knowing exactly what to do a crucial moments in the game,” NU's defensive coordinator said. “We gotta get that fixed. I gotta find a way.”
'Make or go home'
Isaac Armstrong was used to being on the field for Nebraska’s field goals. He was the holder last season for Barret Pickering.
But Pickering remains out of NU’s lineup because of an undisclosed injury that has him on a light kick count in practice. So Armstrong, last Thursday, learned he’d be the kicker himself. And while he made one field goal in the Huskers’ 34-31 loss to Colorado, he also missed a 48-yarder in overtime that would have tied the game.
“It’s make or go home, and whether people expected me to make the kick or not, being in the position I was in, I hold myself to a high standard, went out there confident and expected to make the kick,” Armstrong said. “Unfortunately we all know what happened.”
Special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt said the kicking spot remains a “big concern” after NU held a competition last week to see who’d replace Pickering after true freshman walk-on Dylan Jorgensen shanked a field goal in the season opener.
Armstrong won it and did a pretty good job, Dewitt said, at kicker.
“That was a tough situation for a guy to be in,” Dewitt said. Armstrong punted the ball well, and freshman William Przystup did well on kickoffs except for the last one, in which Laviska Shenault got a crack at a return.
Dewitt plans to stage a competition this week, too.
Pickering’s leg injury, Dewitt said, is the “craziest thing.”
“It’s like a pitcher’s arm — they have a kicking count,” Dewitt said. “We don’t exceed it, we’ve never exceeded it. It’s just one of those situations where you feel snakebit, to some degree.”
Quick hits
» Northern Illinois will run lots of triple-option concepts, Ruud said, which means defenders have to be especially disciplined with their reads.
"It's not like it's a team you check off the list," Ruud said. "They've got a lot of good players with a really good scheme behind it. So it's a big challenge for us."
» Chinander thought Nebraska tackled well in Game 1. Game 2 was a different story.
“There’s some unbelievable tackling, and there’s some times where I don’t know if they’re gassed or not, but there’s some times where it doesn’t look like anything we’ve drilled, anything we’ve ever done in practice and they whiff,” Chinander said. “It’s all technique issue on those missed tackles.”
1 of 91
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong, left, and holder Noah Vedral react after Armstrong missed a field goal in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong reacts to missing a punt in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, can't stop a pass intended for Colorado'sTony Brown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game.
Colorado's Chris Miller, left, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kanawai Noa late in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Colorado's Steven Montez, right, breaks free of the Husker defense on fourth down to get the first down and keep the Buff's late fourth quarter drive alive.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke hides his head under a towel after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska fans look on after the overtime loss to Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado fans taunt Nebraska fans after winning in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers as they go to the locker room at halftime during of the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's Steven Montez, left, gets sacked by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the football in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, gets pushed out of bounds by Colorado's Mikial Onu in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets tackled by a Colorado defender in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's head coach Mel Tucker talks with a referee during the first quarter of the game against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels puts pressure on Colorado's Steven Montez during the first quarter of the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a second quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson drops a pass in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, right, fumbles the fourth quarter as he's hit by Colorado's Mustafa Johnson.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt, left, gets a pat on the head by teammate Khalil Davis after Taylor-Britt couldn't stop Colorado's K.D. Nixon from scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the ball after being hit by Colorado's Chris Miller in the fourth quarter during the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.