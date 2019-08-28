LINCOLN — Nebraska would like to have three or four running backs in its regular rotation against South Alabama. Exactly who they will be remains up in the air.
Sophomore Maurice Washington has been a full participant in game week so far, running backs coach Ryan Held said Wednesday. NU officials have yet to decide whether he will play as he goes through the legal process on a pending felony charge.
“No determination has been made, so we’re just going to keep moving on and preparing for the game,” Held said. “Then we just go from there. He’s preparing and everybody else is preparing. And then if we have to adjust, we’ll adjust.”
The co-No. 1 rusher on the depth chart with Washington, Dedrick Mills, has been impressive in all facets of the game, Held said. That includes pass protection — something he wasn’t asked to do much in run-heavy offenses at Georgia Tech and Garden City Community College. If Mills makes a mistake, he doesn’t repeat it. The junior is also making plays catching passes.
Held said co-No. 2s Wyatt Mazour and Rahmir Johnson could also be factors. The coach added that redshirt freshman Miles Jones and true freshman Wan’Dale Robinson will also likely line up in the backfield occasionally. Both are listed as receivers.
'Wow' plays from Wan'Dale
Robinson is the only true freshman starter on Nebraska’s depth chart. The reason?
“The biggest thing is he had a lot of ‘wow’ plays,” Walters said Wednesday of Robinson’s performance during camp. “He made plays and, as coaches, we said, ‘wow.’ We’ve got to get him on the field. We’ve got to get the ball in his hands, because he’s dynamic.”
Walters said Robinson made big plays from both the running back and receiver positions: “As a returner, as a running back, as a receiver, when he gets the ball in his hands, something exciting can happen. Very excited for his debut.”
Vedral at No. 2
Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral learned from coaches last week that he’d be the primary backup for starter Adrian Martinez. The Wahoo Neumann graduate, the only Husker player to speak with media Wednesday, didn’t seem too surprised he beat true freshman Luke McCaffrey for the role.
“I’m happy with where I’m at,” Vedral said. “Feel confident, feel ready to go if need be.”
Vedral said he’s maintained his weight better during training camp, staying between 195-200 pounds — previously, Vedral said, “I’d drop a significant amount of weight” — and, over two seasons, learned to read safeties better.
“We really get to put our brainpower toward the other side of the line of scrimmage,” Vedral said.
Next man up at tight end
With the suspension of Katerion Legrone, tight ends coach Sean Beckton said he’s expecting Jack Stoll, Austin Allen, Kurt Rafdal and Chris Hickman to be game-ready.
The final option is walk-on Bryson Krull.
“I just told them guys right now (Legrone) is not with us, and we have no other comment from there. I told them if anything comes up I’ll let them know,” Beckton said. “But right now we’re gonna prepare the guys in this room to get ready to play.”
‘Smart’ with Jurgens
Cam Jurgens will take the first snaps at center for Nebraska on Saturday.
On Monday, head coach Scott Frost said Jurgens would be on a “pitch count.”
Offensive line coach Greg Austin said he wasn’t sure exactly how long Jurgens will play.
“It’s just the game, how he feels, where we are in the game, situationaly,” Austin said. “We have to be smart, we just gotta be smart as he continues to recover.”
Jurgens has overcome multiple injuries since stepping onto campus last year. He went from injured to starter fairly quickly. Which didn’t surprise Austin much. He called him the “ideal” center.
“When he’s healthy, when he’s been in there, it’s been a noticeable difference with the production of the offense with him in there compared to anybody else we have,” Austin said.
Quick hits
» Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said the weekend conversations about the initial QB depth chart were "easy." Sophomore Noah Vedral is listed as Adrian Martinez's backup while true freshman Luke McCaffrey will be the No. 3.
"They're ready to play a different opponent," Verduzco said. "Plus, they're sick of listening to my dumb ass."
» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said some coaches on staff went through a five-day cleanse together right before training camp.
"I dropped 10 pounds," Beckton said. "Proud to say I've kept it off. Just want to keep it moving."
» Walters said Nebraska will be "smart" with how it uses its top skill players — like JD Spielman and Robinson — on special teams, but they intend to use them as starters. "We're going to have a lot of starters on special teams to set the tone," he said.
