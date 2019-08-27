Husker notes: Barrett Ruud wants to 'keep the rotation rolling' at inside linebacker

LINCOLN — Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud doesn’t have a ton of experienced depth at his position, but he has more than last season, and just enough not to have to lean on senior Mohamed Barry for every snap of every drive.
Barry would surely play every snap of every drive. But Ruud has seen more than enough from juniors Collin Miller and Will Honas to feel comfortable with both playing often.
“I’d love to just keep the rotation rolling the whole game,” Ruud said Wednesday. “That helps with special teams, because all those guys you can count on for special teams as well. And I’ve said this a bunch of times: Good or bad, our offense is either going to be off the field quick because they scored or off the field quick because they went three-and-out. Either way, we’re closer to playing 85-90 snaps per game than we are 60-65 snaps. It’s hard to play with two guys all year.”
Since Nebraska is one injury away from having to play two again, Ruud is working on developing more depth among a glut of freshman linebackers. Only one, Gretna walk-on Joey Johnson, made the depth chart. Johnson, a redshirt last year, was injured for part of camp, Ruud said, but returned in the final week and is now taking more reps.
Omaha Burke true freshman Nick Henrich was headed toward the depth chart last spring before he tore an ACL. The injury pushed back his development curve. He’s likely a four-game redshirt in 2019, but Ruud said Henrich has added weight and is rehabbing well.
“The young guys, it’s just about repetitions,” Ruud said. “The good thing is they all got great attitudes, they all got a great work ethic. Pretty excited about where they’re all going to be headed in the future.”
Six starters on three-man front
Tony Tuioti considers Nebraska to have six starters on the defensive line. Everything beyond that is up to the players.
The depth chart lists Carlos Davis, Darrion Daniels and Khalil Davis as the No. 1s, but NU’s D-line coach said there’s no drop-off to nose tackle Damion Daniels and ends Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas. All except the younger Daniels can play three downs.
“Snacks?” Tuioti said, using the nickname of 340-pound Damion. “Two downs. First, second down, stop the run, let us earn the right to rush the passer. Then we get our guys to go hunt after the quarterback.”
Jahkeem Green, meanwhile, is working to make up ground after joining camp late waiting for his summer grades to post. Tuioti said the 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior transfer from Highland (Kan.) Community College is putting in extra time before practice to better learn the scheme and staying after workouts to build his stamina.
“He’s just trying to close the gap as much as possible,” Tuioti said. “There’s a big gap, and he’s closing it day by day. ... When he’s ready to play, we’re going to play him.”
Would NU like Green to play against South Alabama this weekend?
“I think if the situation is right,” Tuioti said. “But he’s working day by day to try to get himself ready to go.”
The coach added that true freshmen such as Ty Robinson and Mosai Newsom could play Saturday, but coaches want to be as strategic as possible about potentially preserving their redshirt seasons with the four-game rule.
Youngsters abound
Nebraska has seven true freshmen on the depth chart. One, receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, is listed as a starter. The others are offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, receiver Darien Chase, running back Rahmir Johnson, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, outside linebacker Garrett Nelson and cornerback Quinton Newsome.
Quick hits
» Outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt said the depth chart at his position will change week to week based on personnel groupings for a given game. Caleb Tannor and JoJo Domann are co-No. 1s on the strong side while Alex Davis has the other top spot ahead of co-No. 2s Tyrin Ferguson and Garrett Nelson for the opener.
“It’s a living document, if you will,” Dewitt said. “It’s going to keep changing based upon who’s playing well, who’s practicing well, what type of team are we playing. Everybody’s got different kinds of strengths, so you want to match those up as best we can in terms of game plan.”
» Tuioti said it’s “very rare” for a grad transfer to join a team and become a captain in eight months the way Darrion Daniels has at Nebraska. The coach said one mark of good nose tackles like Daniels on the field is they “demand four hands” from blockers on most downs.
» Corners Dicaprio Bootle and Lamar Jackson and safety Williams conducted their post-practice interviews together. They interacted with one another at times, like when Bootle told Williams, “If you don’t do big things you’re gonna let me down, bro.”
Williams, smiling, shook his head and replied “C’mon, now. Don’t do that in front of the media.”
» Domann said Williams has impressed him during fall camp as much as any Nebraska defender.
“Deontai Williams has got a ball in his hands at damn near every practice,” Domann said. “We’re all about getting the ball out, forcing fumbles, strip sacks, all that.”
