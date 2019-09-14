Nebraska's already-thin depth at tackle may get thinner after starting left tackle Brenden Jaimes was injured in the fourth quarter of the Huskers' game against Northern Illinois.
Jaimes was replaced by Broc Bando, a Lincoln native who played his final seasons of high school ball at IMG Academy in Florida.
Nebraska already lost fifth-year senior tackle Christian Gaylord to a torn ACL before the season. Behind Bando, Nebraska would likely have to turn to true freshman Bryce Benhart.
It was the second costly injury of the game for Nebraska. Safety Cam Taylor-Britt left the game in the first half with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.
