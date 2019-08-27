canceled husker game

Fans take shelter as heavy rain arrived during last year's season opener against Akron.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Keep a poncho handy, Husker fans.

There's a chance for rain during Saturday's kickoff against South Alabama. That could include the slight possibility of thunderstorms, too, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

But it isn't likely to be a repeat of last year's season opener and Scott Frost's debut as head coach. The game, after more than a two-hour delay, was canceled because of persistent thunderstorms

Expect showers and storms Friday. Gross said Tuesday afternoon that forecasters expect to see a 50% to 60% chance of rain through noon on game day. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.

There's a chance fans will see the occasional lightning strike, but storms shouldn't be severe, she said. 

In a press conference on Monday, Frost said coaches like the 11 a.m. slot — in part because they don't have to sit waiting all day for the game. 

"And then if there's lightning at 11 o'clock, I think we'll have time the rest of the day to figure something out," he quipped. 

Last year's season opener against Akron was the first time in recorded school history that Nebraska canceled a game because of weather. 

Akron kicked off to start the game, a touchback. Then, as the Husker offense ran onto the field, a Nebraska events official waved his arms. Lightning in the skies to the south.

After the cancellation, Frost and the team were disappointed they couldn't play. 

"Buzzkill to say the least," outside linebacker Luke Griffin said last year.

Once lightning strikes or is seen within eight miles of the stadium, the event begins a 30-minute delay. With every strike, the clock resets.

Gross said it's difficult to predict where lightning might appear Saturday.

Rain aside, Saturday temperatures mean otherwise near-perfect football weather. Temperatures should be in the low 60s Saturday morning, with the high reaching about 73 degrees.

