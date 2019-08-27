Keep a poncho handy, Husker fans.
There's a chance for rain during Saturday's kickoff against South Alabama. That could include the slight possibility of thunderstorms, too, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
Expect showers and storms Friday. Gross said Tuesday afternoon that forecasters expect to see a 50% to 60% chance of rain through noon on game day. Kickoff is at 11 a.m.
There's a chance fans will see the occasional lightning strike, but storms shouldn't be severe, she said.
In a press conference on Monday, Frost said coaches like the 11 a.m. slot — in part because they don't have to sit waiting all day for the game.
"And then if there's lightning at 11 o'clock, I think we'll have time the rest of the day to figure something out," he quipped.
Last year's season opener against Akron was the first time in recorded school history that Nebraska canceled a game because of weather.
Akron kicked off to start the game, a touchback. Then, as the Husker offense ran onto the field, a Nebraska events official waved his arms. Lightning in the skies to the south.
"Buzzkill to say the least," outside linebacker Luke Griffin said last year.
Once lightning strikes or is seen within eight miles of the stadium, the event begins a 30-minute delay. With every strike, the clock resets.
Gross said it's difficult to predict where lightning might appear Saturday.
Rain aside, Saturday temperatures mean otherwise near-perfect football weather.
Temperatures should be in the low 60s Saturday morning, with the high reaching about 73 degrees.
Nebraska's head football coach Scott Frost walks off the bus as he arrives at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost arrives at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost enters Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Nebraska's head football coach Scott Frost arrives at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Nebraska's quarterbacks coach, Mario Verduzco, removes a unlit cigar from his mouth as he and the Huskers arrive at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. gets off the bus as the team arrives.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives at Memorial Stadium for the game.
Nebraska's Ben Stille enters Memorial Stadium before the game.
Matt Barks, left, plays a game of ladder toss on a larger than life set of ladders created by Brian Heine, center right, prior to Nebraska's opening game against Akron.
The Big Red Alumni Band plays for tailgaters prior to Nebraska's opening game against Akron.
Gavin Black, of Omaha, sits on the shoulders of Brian Black, for his first Nebraska football game as the players arrive at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez and the Husker offense react to a lightning delay.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez tries to pump up the crowd while exiting the field for a lighting delay.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up to face off against Akron.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez warms up to face off against Akron.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team warm up to face off against Akron.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team warm up to face off against Akron.
UNL student, Grant Gunter, of Kansas City, Kansas, looks on during a weather delay.
A woman adjusts the hood of her poncho during a weather delay.
UNL students look on during a weather delay.
Nebraska's head football coach, Scott Frost, leads the Huskers out of the tunnel for the first time.
A fan struggles to put on his poncho while under a weather delay.
Cymbals player, Luke Bogus, of Columbus, Nebraska, with the Big Red Marching Band leaps during a performance at the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Gabrielle Union, center, takes a selfie with her father Sylvester Union, left, as Nebraska warms up to face off against Akron.
Nebraska fans don ponchos as it begins to rain following the kickoff and weather delay off the Husker's season opener against Akron.
Nebraska fans don ponchos as it begins to rain following the kickoff and weather delay off the Husker's season opener against Akron.
Nebraska's freshman Maurice Washington III leads the huskers as they arrive at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Nebraska's Tanner Farmer chants Go Big Red as the Huskers arrive at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
A man is silhouette with a Nebraska Cornhuskers "N" as he walks up stairs in the concourse prior to the game.
UNL alumni, Scott Hecht, right, of Lincoln, looks on during a weather delay.
Fans take shelter as heavy rain arrives during a weather delay.
Bob Dykeman, of Lincoln, looks on from the concourse during a weather delay.
Julie Gloor, of Kansas City, Kansas, look out from the concourse during a weather delay.
Milah Bell, 5, of Lincoln, watches the Cornhusker Marching Band perform as the Huskers arrive at Memorial Stadium for the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Crayson Emken, of Lincoln, watches the Big Red Alumni Band Players prior to Nebraska's opening game against Akron.
Nebraska's Scott Frost, center, talks with Akron head coach Terry Bowden before the start of the game.
Former Husker Ndamukong Suh throws the bones before the start of the game.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers on the field for the first time as coach.
Chad Francisco of Lincoln, Nebraska, waits out the weather delay inside Memorial Stadium.
Christa Rahl, a UNL junior, cheers as she and the rest of the student section wait out the weather delay.
Morgan Peatrowsky of West Point, Nebraska, stands in the rain as the crowd is cleared from the bleachers of Memorial Stadium on Saturday night because of lightning.
Husker fans take refuge from the lightning and rain under Memorial Stadium.
The stands were cleared because of lightning.
Noah Marik, of Omaha, cheers on the Huskers during a weather delay.
Desmond Cole, 11, awaits the arrival of the Huskers at Memorial Stadium and the Unity Walk prior to the game.
Lightning strikes as fans line up for concessions during a weather delay.
Fans watch storms roll through during a weather delay at Nebraska's season opener against Akron.
Fans take shelter inside Memorial Stadium during a lightning and weather delay.
Nebraska had its season-opening game with Akron canceled due to weather.
