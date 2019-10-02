Husker defensive lineman Khalil Davis suspended by Big Ten for Northwestern game

The Big Ten announced Wednesday that Husker defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been suspended one game.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis has been issued a one-game suspension and will miss Saturday's home contest against Northwestern, the Big Ten announced Wednesday.

Davis was also issued a public reprimand from the league for violating the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy after striking an opposing player near the 9:18 mark of the first quarter against Ohio State on Saturday.

Exactly how the incident occurred is unclear from the ABC broadcast. The 9:18 mark was Ohio State's first play of its second drive, which was a 15-yard run by J.K. Dobbins to the right side. Davis can be seen falling on OSU sophomore offensive lineman Josh Myers toward the end of the play. No flags were thrown.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Davis was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct during an extra point in the third quarter that put the Buckeyes ahead 48-0.

Nebraska has rotated six or seven defensive linemen throughout its first five games. Junior-college transfer Jahkeem Green made his Husker debut last weekend and could be another option for more time.​

Photos: Nebraska hosts Ohio State

1 of 90