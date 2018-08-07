LINCOLN — The first question to Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander on Monday probed into how much information the Blackshirts retained from the spring.
They didn’t lose any, the coach said. If four fall practices are any indication, the Huskers have actually learned more going into the first season under coach Scott Frost.
“I feel like the kids did a great job of taking it upon themselves this summer,” Chinander said. “The old guys taught the new guys. Install really has been pretty easy. The kids really know the answers right now, so they did an unbelievable job with the playbook over the summer and the spring.”
Chinander called the development “very surprising,” considering he didn’t know how the unit would approach the summer. But defenders look “a lot different” from a summer of weights and conditioning. There are also more vocal leaders, and the “followership” has bumped noticeably as well.
“The competition has increased everywhere,” Chinander said. “So it’s been really good for the entire defense. To be honest with you, we look like a completely different unit on both sides, I think, than the spring. I think it’s knowledge of the system, it’s knowing how Coach Frost wants them to practice. It’s probably more competition out there than it was in the spring, but it’s a good thing right now.”
