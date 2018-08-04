Husker coach Scott Frost says, 'Why wait?' when it comes to quarterbacks who have 'right fit'

In eight months as Nebraska’s football coach, Scott Frost has secured signatures or verbal pledges from four scholarship quarterbacks.
There’s Adrian Martinez, the 2018 signee from California who has been in competition for the starting job since spring. Wahoo Neumann product Noah Vedral followed Frost from UCF to Lincoln as a transfer. Then the Huskers landed commitments from 2019 composite four-star prospect Luke McCaffrey in June and 2020 three-star recruit Logan Smothers in July.
If all-time records were kept on such things, Frost would surely be near the top of the leaderboard. Now the former Nebraska quarterback has the Huskers set at the position for roughly the next six years.
Consider that within the Big Ten, NU joins Ohio State and Iowa as the only schools with 2019 and 2020 commits at quarterback. Northwestern, Illinois and Indiana don’t have quarterbacks secured for either class, though the Wildcats do welcome former five-star prospect and Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, who will be eligible in 2019.
On a national level, 13 out of 78 Class of 2020 quarterbacks listed in the 247Sports database have given commitments. All except one — Fresno State — belong to Power Five programs.
It’s no secret Frost’s up-tempo spread offense is alluring for quarterbacks, especially those who can run. Since Frost began calling plays at Oregon in 2013, his units have ranked among the top five scoring offenses nationally four times. The successes of QBs like Marcus Mariota and McKenzie Milton and the ability to improvise within plays are other obvious selling points.
But a review of what each quarterback said about Nebraska when they committed reveals other themes. It’s a feeling. One buzzword in particular — fit — was repeated by all four newcomers.
“I just felt like this was the right fit at the right time,” McCaffrey said. “The Nebraska culture and the history, it’s the right time to join along. I want to be part of it.”
Said Smothers: “They want a quarterback with a lot of speed and who is very athletic and they think I fit that perfect.”
And Martinez: “I fit his model of being a mobile quarterback who can spread out the defense and use his legs but also throw and makes things happen. That’s one of their biggest pitches: That I fit perfectly in their offense.”
Then there’s this line from Vedral when he committed to UCF in May 2016: “I’m going to go somewhere that’s the best fit for me.”
All speak glowingly of quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, whose in-depth approach to the position includes evaluations of a player’s leadership abilities and skill development along with mental and physical tests.
Verduzco has said it was a first-come, first-served situation among the handful of QBs Nebraska offered for the 2019 and 2020 classes. The staff has offered some non-established athletes at the position — McCaffrey, for example, will be a full-time quarterback for the first time as a prep senior after excelling as a running back and safety — but is supremely confident in its ability to fix any problems with a player’s “stroke,” or throwing motion.
“We’ll take any of them,” Verduzco said last spring. “We like all of them.”
