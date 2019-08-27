How powerful was the Huskers' Blackshirt ceremony? Erik Chinander was 'shedding a tear'

LINCOLN — Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander doesn’t think there’s been enough talk about the Blackshirts and what they really mean.
Which is why the program called on former Blackshirts to give out the honor to the players this week.
Which really had an impact on Chinander.
"You're talking about a deal where there's grown men shedding a tear, and there's one of them right here," Chinander said, referring to himself. "It was an awesome, awesome deal. One I'll cherish for the rest of my life, probably."
It's notable the Huskers have 14 Blackshirts heading into the South Alabama game, because that’s about how many starters Chinander feels he has.
“To me I don’t really care who runs out (to start),” Chinander said. “The guys care a lot more about who runs out for the first play than I guess I do.”
He was talking about the inside linebacker spot in particular, with Mohammed Barry, Will Honas and Collin Miller. But he also believes the same thing about the defensive backs and up front.
“I feel great about the outside 'backers, I feel great about those five defensive backs and we can get a good mix out there and there’s a lot more ‘ors’ in there than I think were listed,” Chinander said.
There are five “ors” on the defensive depth chart, indicating a co-starter.
“Ben Stille is an ‘or’ with any position on the defensive line, he’s a starter,” Chinander said. “I feel good that you have those ‘ors’ and you have guys that you can feel like are starters. The harder decision is who walks out there for the first snap.”
Chinander has some insight into the Jaguars, despite not having coached against them.
He’s responsible for recruiting in Alabama. So he’s seen a lot of the team in person.
“They have a really nice scheme,” Chinander said. “Some really difficult things to defend and I think they have some really good athletes running around. So I think it’s gonna be a good first game for us to get a lot of things fit up correctly and matching personnel and they are very multiple in what they do.”
