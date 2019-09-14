The Huskers are looking for revenge against Northern Illinois today, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers are in Memorial Stadium to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
Shatel: Northern Illinois' last visit set wheels in motion. Now the Huskies return at a pivotal time
Husker fans will never celebrate a loss. But the loss to NIU two years ago was most useful. It changed the course of history, and without it, you can make the argument that Scott Frost wouldn't be here.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about how Nebraska can solve its kicking problems without Barret Pickering, NU adding a player from the club soccer team and more.
Brenden Stai spent two years toiling on the scout team at Nebraska before becoming an All-America guard as a senior on the Huskers’ 1994 national champions and an eight-year NFL player.
LINCOLN — Lamar Jackson sips a strawberry Gatorade and watches the cars roll by from his fourth-floor balcony, the steamy September sun settin…
Recruiting: Travis Fisher's reputation convinces four-star defensive back Henry Gray to visit Lincoln
If there’s one thing Miami Central coach Roland Smith knows, it’s college football prospects. He estimates there are 15 high-level players on his roster right now. Since as Central is ranked in MaxPreps’ national top 25, it makes sense.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon logged on Thursday for a special edition of "Husker Talk Live" to discuss the latest Husker football and recruiting news after two games of the 2019 season.
Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock returned to his alma mater in the offseason for what he considered his “dream job.”
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Country music is safe. Faster is better. And not everyone will be happy. Sean Beckton Jr. has found these to be immutable facts during practices under Scott Frost. Who would know better than the unofficial team DJ?
