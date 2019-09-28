The Huskers are looking to pull off a big upset against No. 5 Ohio State, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers are in Memorial Stadium to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.
Nebraska vs. Ohio State
When: 6:30 p.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
* * *
Follow The World-Herald’s live coverage from Nebraska’s game against Ohio State for in-game updates, stats, photos, video and more.
Justin Fields will be the most dangerous quarterback NU has faced this season. Adrian Martinez will be that kind of threat for Ohio State, as well.
Nothing to lose? Keep the game close for as long as they can? I get all that, and I understand where Frost is coming from. But I do take issue with the idea that there’s nothing to lose.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
There are 11 official visitors for Nebraska's game against Ohio State, making it one of the biggest recruiting weekend in years.
The Huskers are 1-6 all time against the Buckeyes. If you walked away early you'd think it was 0-7.
"This is going to be by far the biggest challenge of the year for us, going on the road, night game, at one of the toughest places to play in the conference," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said.
Shatel: Scott Frost and Ryan Day, two Chips off the ol' block, took different routes to current jobs
The Big Ten chapter of the Chip Kelly Alumni Association will convene Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Saturday morning is Nebraska’s first chance since 2007 to hold up hilarious homemade signs behind the ESPN set. It might also be Nebraska’s last chance to embrace (or heckle) Lee Corso, the only original "GameDay" cast member, an 84-year-old stroke survivor who still waves the flag for his sport.
Kirk Herbstreit’s best memory of Nebraska football happened on a sideline in Oklahoma.
The crowd back then was nowhere near the throngs that now gather behind Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis. This was during that quaint period of Husker history when all that mattered was the game, not GameDay.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.