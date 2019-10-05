The Huskers are looking to rebound from last week's debacle and will host Northwestern in Memorial Stadium this afternoon.
Will this be another close battle in the series between the Big Ten West rivals? The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers will be there to find out as we provide full coverage throughout the day.
Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern
When: 3 p.m.
TV: FOX
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
* * *
In total, 21 points separate Nebraska and Northwestern since 2011. There have been two straight overtime games, and five of the eight games have been decided by less than three points.
Scott Frost doesn’t have the offensive line or receiving corps to run his offense. His defense is better, but playmakers and speed are still at a premium. Depth, too.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
Alex Harrison, a consensus three-star lineman, will experience Nebraska this weekend as a Huskers' official visitor for the Northwestern game.
The Huskers will have their fourth home game of the season Saturday, and some of the top in-state prospects are planning to be in attendance.
This wekend, Husker fans can listen to the first ever non-English broadcast of a Nebraska game.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker addresses two key questions facing the Huskers in Big Ten play. On offense, who will step up to help Nebraska get back on track? On defense, did the Blackshirts get exposed up front or is Ohio State's rushing attack just that good?
Northwestern doesn’t beat itself. That was a familiar refrain from Nebraska coaches and players this week about Saturday’s opponent.
“We’ve got to get more production out of our passing game, period," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We can’t have a lack of balance and expect to have a lot of success ... when you’re not scoring touchdowns and you’re turning the ball over for touchdowns, I dunno, that’d zap my juice.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.