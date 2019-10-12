The Huskers are hoping to knock off undefeated Minnesota tonight in chilly Minneapolis.
The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers will be in TCF Bank Stadium to provide full coverage throughout the night.
Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota
When: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Fox Sports 1
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
* * *
The Huskers think a strong second half is coming. Their counterparts in Minneapolis have already experienced it.
Noah Vedral knows the offense back and forward. We haven’t seen a lot of his game. He got in one game last year. And then last week. That’s the beauty of it, too. There isn’t a lot of film of Vedral for Minnesota to study.
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon is an expert when it comes to breaking down the Huskers, and each week he'll share what he believes are the keys to victory against their next opponent.
“Defensively, they’re a lot more sound than what we saw last year and more athletic," Scott Frost said. "They’ve definitely improved. You can tell it’s year three of his tenure up there. They’re starting to look like the team he wants them to look like. It’s going to be a good challenge for us and a great opportunity.”
Nebraska has dominated Minnesota since 1963, claiming 19 of 22 games. But the Gophers have the all-time edge.
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Chris Heady and Evan Bland tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
Weather, smeather. That was more or less the reaction from Nebraska offensive coaches Tuesday when probed about how they might adjust preparations for Saturday night's game at Minnesota that calls for temperatures in the mid-30s and a good chance of rain or snow.
“It’s an awesome rule,” said Luke McCaffrey, who’s drawn raves from coaches and teammates while he redshirts and works to push Adrian Martinez for the starting role next season. “I think it’s fantastic.”
Earlier this week, I called Matt Turman to talk about his nephew, Noah Vedral, waiting and getting that big moment. But as we talked, it hit me that there's a bigger story. The story about the small, small world of Nebraska football. And the power of fate.
Without Wan'Dale Robinson, the Huskers don’t survive the loss of Adrian Martinez and JD Spielman — plus the ineffectiveness of Maurice Washington — against the Wildcats. It’s Exhibit A as to why recruiting matters.
For Nebraska’s program to be full blast again, the A.D. says it will take two more recruiting classes and two more years of developing a walk-on program.
