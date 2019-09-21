The Huskers are looking to start the Big Ten schedule on the right foot against Illinois, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers are in Champaign to provide full coverage throughout the day.

Check out the links below to follow our live updates and read all of our preview content.

Nebraska vs. Illinois

When: 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM

* * *

When Brenden Jaimes went down, Broc Bando stepped up for the Huskers at left tackle

Once spring camp rolled around, Broc Bando had transformed his physique and his approach. “I was going full effort every play instead of worrying about mistakes,” Bando said just before the start of NU’s season. He did not talk this week despite multiple media requests. “I think I was more scared of failing than doing what was actually right. That hindered my development.”

