The Huskers are looking to start the Big Ten schedule on the right foot against Illinois, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers are in Champaign to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Nebraska vs. Illinois
When: 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
The Huskers have dropped eight straight on the road and are 0 for 6 under Scott Frost. A defeat Saturday would mark the longest road losing streak in program history.
After a lifetime of mocking this league and eight years of witnessing it, maybe a change of attitude is in order.
More known for his lavish beard than his coaching pedigree these days, Lovie Smith remains at Illinois after being hired in 2016.
On Friday's episode, Adam Carriker talks about one of the major questions facing the Huskers: how much and how soon will Nebraska's offensive line improve?
“A lot of receivers are kind of, flamboyant, flashy,” offensive coordinator Troy Walters said. Not Kanawai Noa.
In about five minutes, Greg Sharpe and Scott Frost hit nearly every position group on the roster during Sports Nightly. Just about every answer was the same from the head coach.
Once spring camp rolled around, Broc Bando had transformed his physique and his approach. “I was going full effort every play instead of worrying about mistakes,” Bando said just before the start of NU’s season. He did not talk this week despite multiple media requests. “I think I was more scared of failing than doing what was actually right. That hindered my development.”
World-Herald staff writers Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Chris Heady tackle the hottest Husker headlines in the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast.
