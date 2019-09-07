The Huskers are set to rekindle their rivalry with Colorado today, and The World-Herald's team of reporters and photographers is in Boulder to provide full coverage throughout the day.
Nebraska vs. Colorado
When: 2:30 p.m.
TV: FOX
Radio: 590 AM, 92.3 FM
It renews again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and Nebraska players are embracing it.
All eyes will be on Martinez on Saturday, for his response at Folsom Field.
We asked for the good, the bad and the ugly that have come from trips to Boulder for the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game. And, like many things on the Internet, the bad outweighed the good.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his predictions for Nebraska's matchup with Colorado, and discusses whether or not the turnover battle will play a crucial role like it did for both teams in week one.
Carlos and Khalil Davis signed up for constant change. They’ve played for four position coaches, three defensive coordinators and two head coaches. They’ve played in an aggressive 4-3, a passive 3-4 and an aggressive 3-4. But they made Mom happy.
Nebraska offensive coaches want fewer mistakes and more rhythm in their attack than they saw against South Alabama. To that end, expect a slimmed-down playbook when the Huskers have the football in Colorado.
LINCOLN — Sooner or later, the humbling arrives. Usually in early adulthood, you learn no matter how good you are at something, there’s anothe…
The Legend of the Pipeline is alive and well and now extends to Clemson, South Carolina.
For all the reasons the Huskers are stoked to see Colorado — a former league rival that injured their quarterback last season while issuing the first loss of the Scott Frost era — one subset of the team has deeper issues with the Buffs.
The Colorado football program has played Nebraska 70 times, and the Buffaloes are led by first-year coach Mel Tucker.