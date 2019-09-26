Award-winning actress and Husker super fan Gabrielle Union will be the celebrity guest picker Saturday when ESPN's "College GameDay" comes to Lincoln.
Union sent a tweet Thursday afternoon saying there was "NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk Huskers," and ESPN confirmed to The World-Herald that she will indeed appear on the show. The guest picker is typically the last segment of the three-hour show and picks the day's tops games along with the show's analysts before Lee Corso makes his traditional "mascot head" pick.
Union, an Omaha native, regularly comes to Lincoln for Husker sporting events, and now she'll have the chance to show her love for Nebraska to a national audience.
Her husband, NBA great Dwyane Wade, is also expected to be in town, but it's not clear whether he'll also appear on "GameDay."
I truly love you guys!! I was always gonna do @CollegeGameDay !!! There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk @Huskers 🏈🏈 w/ @MiamiHEAT fan (we sat in the same section) @DesmondHoward & the guys!! Now which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show🤔— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 26, 2019