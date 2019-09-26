Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is a huge Husker fan and regularly attends Husker sporting events.

Award-winning actress and Husker super fan Gabrielle Union will be the celebrity guest picker Saturday when ESPN's "College GameDay" comes to Lincoln.

Union sent a tweet Thursday afternoon saying there was "NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk Huskers," and ESPN confirmed to The World-Herald that she will indeed appear on the show. The guest picker is typically the last segment of the three-hour show and picks the day's tops games along with the show's analysts before Lee Corso makes his traditional "mascot head" pick.

The Omaha native requested Husker jersey suggestions on Twitter, and may have one lined up. NU offensive lineman Christian Gaylord, who is recovering from a torn ACL, wrote on Twitter "it would be an honor" if Union wore his father Scott's Husker jersey. Scott was one of three people who died Friday in an Interstate 80 crash near Gibbon. Union replied: "I would be honored!!"

Union regularly comes to Lincoln for Husker sporting events, and now she'll have the chance to show her love for Nebraska to a national audience. 

Her husband, NBA great Dwyane Wade, is also expected to be in town, but it's not clear whether he'll also appear on "GameDay."

