Full coverage of the Huskers' overtime loss to Colorado, including analysis, photos, videos and more

In front of about 25,000 Husker fans, Nebraska dominated both sides of the ball in the first half against Colorado.
The second half was an increasingly ridiculous track meet between two former Big-12 foes, and two fan bases splitting a stadium of 50,000, watching rivals trade blows all the way through overtime.
The World-Herald has complete coverage of NU's 34-31 overtime loss to the Buffaloes from every angle. Check out the links below to follow for more from Sam McKewon, Evan Bland, Chris Heady and more.
* * *
A turn for the worse: Huskers seethe, CU students jeer after Buffs turn 17-point deficit into OT win
BOULDER, Colo. — A frothing sea of red loud enough to drown out whistles spread around Folsom Field, the ribbon of Nebraska football fans grow…
Welcome back, Mr. Frost. How was the honeymoon? It’s going to be an interesting week around Lincoln. That is, Lincoln, Nebraska, and not Lincoln, Colorado.
At halftime the Nebraska defense was dreaming about extending a first-half shutout another couple of quarters. What happened?
It’s one of those weird statistics that seems unreal, and yet defines the struggles of Nebraska football for the past five seasons.