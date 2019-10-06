Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium the Huskers pulled a 13-10 victory against Northwestern thanks to a last-second field goal and some homestate heroes.
The blue-chip veteran from California couldn’t watch. He prayed. The do-it-all blue-chip freshman from Kentucky did, too. Without their plays, the heroic native sons wouldn’t have been in position to deliver a vital win for Nebraska football.
A Hail Mary kick. Then a joyful noise. As soon as Lane McCallum’s low-flying duck cleared the crossbar, 91,000 fans made a loud noise, the kind of joyful noise that is saved for the biggest moments in this old stadium. Important moments. The ones you remember.
When Lane McCallum shares the story with his grandkids in 40 years, he’ll no doubt remember seeing his line-drive, game-winning field goal sneak by a Northwestern defender’s hand.
Husker quarterback Noah Vedral, playing for an injured Adrian Martinez, led a fourth-quarter scoring drive as Nebraska earned a 13-10 victory against Northwestern on Saturday in Memorial Stadium.
Once a year letter winners from all sports are invited to take the field through the northwest tunnel where the football team enters before each game.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take on the Huskers' relief-inducing win over Northwestern, including thoughts on Noah Vedral, Nebraska's special teams play and more.
How about that for the first Spanish-language radio broadcast of a Husker football game?
Nebraska coach Scott Frost gave some clarity as to why sophomore running back Maurice Washington spent the first half of Nebraska's 13-10 won over Northwestern on the bench.
World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his immediate thoughts following the Huskers' 13-10 victory against Northwestern.
The celebratory towels and mouthpieces were still at the 18-yard line as Nebraska’s most prominent football player, his jersey still on, hobbled off the field with the help of a Husker staff member.
Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win against Northwestern.
When a ball hawk like Paddy Fisher can’t create a turnover, the frustration elevates for everyone on the Northwestern sideline.
The Husker offense saved its most spontaneous moments for the celebratory aftermath of a 13-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday. But parts of the game felt the same way as NU weathered injuries and equipment breakdowns that tested the team's next-man-up mantra with the outcome hanging in the balance.
Jack Stoll had just taken a hit to the knees and limped off the field as the Nebraska punting unit came on. The tight end was riding a stationary bike on the sideline moments later when he received the best kind of painkiller.
Each week, The World-Herald will track Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland takes a look at Nebraska's effort on both sides of the ball during the Huskers' win over Northwestern.
We'll take you inside the postgame interviews with full video from Scott Frost's press conference discussing the Huskers' victory over Northwestern.
A closer look at the defining stats and figures from the Huskers' 13-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
"The were telling me they were happy I was down there," Dickerson said on his visit to Nebraska for the Northwestern game.
