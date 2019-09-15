Saturday night the Huskers rinsed a lot of bad tastes from their mouths — they avenged the loss to Northern Illinois in 2017 and bounced back from the heartbreaker in Colorado the previous week.
Nebraska walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 44-8 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday, and The World-Herald was there for all of it.
Below you'll find links to our complete coverage of the game with every story, every photo, every video and all the analysis you could want. Check it out and relive the Huskers' big victory.
* * *
Lesson learned: Huskers feeling good after starting fast, finishing strong against Northern Illinois
A line of men in red — a little fed up, a lot hungry, sensing a chance at blood — bolted toward one of the loneliest, most vulnerable positions on the football field. The punter.
There are still a lot of questions for Nebraska as we watch an identity take shape. What mattered on Saturday night was that the Huskers provided a resounding answer just when they needed it most.
Frost endured a brutal week. His team blew a 17-point lead to an old rival. And for the first time since he returned to Lincoln on a white horse, Husker fans pointed the finger at him, not his players or predecessors.
The body language of offensive players leaving the field gave them away. Finally, they had played something close to a complete game.
The junior from Elkhorn South was the center of attention on the sideline prior to kickoff between Nebraska and Northern Illinois.
Three things we learned and three things we still don’t know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's win over Northern Illinois.
A closer look at the defining stats and figures from the Huskers' 44-8 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.
World-Herald staff writer Evan Bland takes a look at Nebraska's effort on both sides of the ball during the Huskers' victory against Northern Illinois.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost spoke for nearly nine minutes breaking down the Huskers' performance against Northern Illinois.
Each week, The World-Herald will track Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's play game-to-game, including wow plays, turnovers, market indicator and more.
The walk-on safety transfer from Air Force was minding his own business when his name was screamed by a coach on the sideline.
World-Herald columnist Tom Shatel shares his immediate thoughts following the Huskers' 44-8 victory against Northern Illinois.
On Saturday's episode, Adam Carriker gives his quick take to Nebraska defeating Northern Illinois.
