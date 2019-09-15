Scott Frost

There were plenty of fireworks in Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Huskers defeated Northern Illinois, 44-8.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Saturday night the Huskers rinsed a lot of bad tastes from their mouths — they avenged the loss to Northern Illinois in 2017 and bounced back from the heartbreaker in Colorado the previous week.

Nebraska walked out of Memorial Stadium with a 44-8 victory against Northern Illinois on Saturday, and The World-Herald was there for all of it.

