From the sidelines: Unique coin toss for college football’s 150th anniversary; Tunnel Walk twist

Herbie Husker and Lil' Red look on as two A-10 Warthog planes fly over during the National Anthem.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The seasonlong celebration of college football’s 150th anniversary brought a change to a traditional element of Nebraska's pregame routine.

While giving instructions at midfield to team captains, referee Mike Cannon eventually got to the part where he describes the coin he is about to flip.

A traditional coin used in these situations, often times a quarter or half-dollar, is heads or tails. But the special coin used Saturday was the number 150 on one side and a logo for the celebration on the other.

When Cannon turned to the South Alabama captains for their choice, the Jaguars selected "number." The flip came up "logo," meaning Nebraska won the toss. The Huskers elected to receive and moved the ball 81 yards in nine plays for a touchdown on the opening drive.

Gold standard

The seven newest members of the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame were introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd at the end of the first quarter.

Rhonda Blanford-Greene was the track and field inductee. The Colorado native was back in Lincoln for the first time since last season when she was in town for Nebraska’s season opening football game against the Buffaloes.

Blanford-Greene is still the gold standard for Nebraska female hurdlers. An eight-time All-American, Blanford-Greene owns three indoor school hurdles records and was a member of three national championship teams.

She capped her career in 1985 by winning the NCAA indoor 55-meter hurdles and outdoor 100-meter hurdles.

Blanford-Greene served as the executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association for three years beginning in 2012 after working for the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Following a short stint as assistant executive director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, Blanford-Greene returned to Colorado to become the CHSAA’s commissioner.

The six other new members of the hall are: Ed Weir, Carol Frost, Francis Allen, Wes Sutter, Greichaly Cepero and Grant Wistrom.

Tunnel Walk twist

Every season since 1994 there has been a new Tunnel Walk video, and the beginning of the 2019 season was no different.

There was one significant change this season. Instead of Nebraska’s starters on offense and defense being broadcast while both teams are on the field for pregame warm-ups, that information was provided just before the start of the Tunnel Walk.

Lots of athletes

While there were plenty of football recruits on hand for the season opener, several of the Olympic sports teams, along with both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, were represented on the field before the game.

Among NU athletes in the southeast corner of Memorial Stadium were women’s swimmers and divers, men's gymnasts and women's golfers.

