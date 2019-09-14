LINCOLN — Northern Illinois had a solid contingent of fans in the stands Saturday, especially in the southern-most corner of West stadium.
It was a larger group than the one that followed from DeKalb, Illinois, two years ago when the Huskies upset Nebraska in a season that ended with a 4-8 record and the firing of coach Mike Riley and his staff.
There were a few Husker fans sprinkled in with the Huskies faithful. It was a peaceful coexistence for everyone, unlike the experience thousands of Huskers fans endured the week before in Boulder, Colorado.
Celebrating Bill Straub
Recently-retired bowling coach Bill Straub was introduced to the Memorial Stadium crowd between the first and second quarters.
Straub retired last month from the program he created from scratch when bowling started as a club sport for both men and women. Bowling became a varsity sport for women in 1996, and the Huskers won five NCAA national championships under his direction.
The first of those national titles was in 2004, the most recent in 2015. The Huskers finished third at the 2019 championships.
Where's the buzz?
It took a while for the pregame buzz to build inside Memorial Stadium.
Whether people were spending extra time at tailgate parties or lingering in the concourses waiting for the sun to slowly slide behind West stadium before taking their seats, especially in South stadium.
With just over one hour to go before kickoff, only three Northern Illinois players were on the field working on short field goals. With little action on the sidelines — there were no celebrities outside of the usual group of recruits — there wasn’t much for fans to do except watch the Arizona State-Michigan State game on Husker Vision.
Once the first group of Huskers took the field to begin warming up about 62 minutes prior to kickoff, that usual pregame buzz was back.
Jim Linafelter of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa and other Husker fans celebrate a third down stop for Nebraska's defense against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
Friends from Elkhorn, Cooper Mroczek, from left, Christian Jones, Will Eickman and Davis Eikman attempt to catch a pass during a game of 500 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
John Shanahan, of Omaha, touches the horseshoe as he walks past Matt Henrichs' tailgate Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Henrichs said thousands of people walk past and touch the horseshoe each home game, and because of the wear and tear, it has been through a few iterations.
Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird, right, blocks a punt by Northern Illinois' Matt Ference in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass under coverage from Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa makes a touchdown catch over Northern Illinois' Jalen McKie during the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong has his field goal attempt blocked by Northern Illinois' Antonio Jones-Davis during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann breaks up a pass to Northern Illinois' Michael Love during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown during the second quarter against Northern Illinois on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, center, pushes Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison out of bounds in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills, left, fumbles the football in the first quarter. He was hit by Northern Illinois' Jack Heflin.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, center, gives some encouragement to Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong as he heads onto the field in the second quarter to kick a field goal.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry, left, breaks up a pass intended for Northern Illinois' Dennis Robinson in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Matt Ference can't get a punt off under pressure from Nebraska's Isaiah Stalbird during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates after recovering a blocked punt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Christian Banker celebrates after stopping Northern Illinois on a fake punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs for a second quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington scores a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is hit and fumbles against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll and JD Spielman after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen recovers a fumbled punt against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates after the Huskers recovered a fumbled punt attempt during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is greeted by Jack Stoll after scoring a touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northern Illinois' Tre Harbison is taken down Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and Khalil Davis during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is lifted into the air after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman is tackled after making a catch on the opening drive against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington runs against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong is greeted by Jack Stoll after making a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass to Maurice Washington during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Armstrong connects on a first quarter field goal against Northern Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans hangout on the east side of Memorial Stadium before the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Husker student section rushes to their seats before the start of the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The student section of fans wait in line to be let into Memorial Stadium for the football game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bart Beattie, of Sumner, plays catch with his brother Preston (not pictured) Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Layton Fries, of Grand Island, poses for a portrait, before walking toward Memorial Stadium for his first Husker football game Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nathan Wrage and his son Jace, 5, of Kearney await for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
University of Nebraska junior Griffin Rozek of Burnsville, Minnesota walks to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk to Memorial Stadium prior to the game at in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans pose for a photograph during tailgating festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrive to Memorial Stadium prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry and the Huskers arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Keith Gilmore of Columbus smokes a Vegas 55 cigar prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Brennan Klug, 7, of Gretna, has a catch during tailgate festivities prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
David Hollingsworth of Omaha, throws the bones while awaiting for the Huskers to arrive prior to the game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Greyson Swan waits for the Huskers to arrive at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Brett Johnson and Ruby Johnson stop on the street corner for some ice cream at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Adrian Martinez arrives with his team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans walk past the Northern Illinois trailer at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A young fan waits for a chance to add another signature to his football at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans make their way across the 10th street pedestrian overpass at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
