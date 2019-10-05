LINCOLN — Most of the stadium personnel guarding doors and restricted areas on game day wear yellow or gray jackets. There was one exception at the south door of West Stadium near the training table area.
That’s where former Husker wide receiver Frosty Anderson stood watch wearing his red Nebraska letter jacket to greet fellow members of NU’s Letterman’s Club who were participating in the pregame Tunnel Walk.
Once a year letter winners from all sports are invited to take the field through the northwest tunnel where the football team enters before each game.
Anderson greeted, then directed fellow club members to the area where the group gathered. Anderson, who played split end, was a three-time letter winner from 1971-73 and was an eighth-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints.
In the 1973 Orange Bowl, which was Bob Devaney’s last game as Nebraska’s coach, Anderson caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Rodgers that helped power the Huskers to a 40-6 rout of Notre Dame.
Several members of Nebraska’s 1969 Big Eight football championship team were honored before the game to recognize the 50th anniversary of that title.
It was the first of four consecutive Big Eight titles for the Huskers, who also won their first two national championships in 1970 and 1971.
Those who were introduced to the crowd following a highlight video of some of the season’s biggest plays were Carl Ashman, Joe Buda, Larry Frost, Ken Geddes, Mike Green, Bill Hornbacher, Al Larson, Jim McFarland, Gale Williams and assistant coach Tom Osborne.
In need of repairs
A minor repair was required last week to one of the fences in Memorial Stadium.
In Ohio State’s 48-7 victory over Nebraska on Sept. 28, Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter. Wilson and Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle crashed into a fence in front of a field-level club-seating section in the southeast corner of the stadium.
The impact from that collision, which one stadium security officer near the play said felt like a car crash, put a sizable dent in the impacted section of the fence. The dimple was deep enough that the rail had to be replaced.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 27
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa catches a pass in the first quarter against Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Northwestern's Riley Lees jumps out of the grasp of JoJo Domann during a punt return at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is helped off the field after being injured in the fourth quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is brought down by Northwestern's Trevor Kent and Alex Miller during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson is taken down by Northwestern's Joe Gaziano during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska student sections cheers the defense on as they make a stop against Northwestern on third down during the first half on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith throws during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson receives a punt return during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass during the first half against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald yells at a referee during the first half against Nebraska on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is up ended by Northwestern's JR Pace during the first half of the game in Lincoln, Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Braxton Clark tackles Northwestern's JJ Jefferson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown past Northwestern's Bryce Jackson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson scores a touchdown against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels drops Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels celebrates after dropping Northwestern's Evan Hull for a loss during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll is upended after making a catch against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Nebraska marching band relax amongst the columns Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, prior to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Nienhueser, 6, sits on his father Riley Nienhueser's shoulders waiting for the Nebraska Unity Walk before they take on Northwestern at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 05, 2019. The Nienhuesers are from Sidney , NE.
CHRIS MACHIAN
Ada Ramaekers, left, and her sister Allie eat hotdogs Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, before going to the Northwestern game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.