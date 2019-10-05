Frosty Anderson

 THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Most of the stadium personnel guarding doors and restricted areas on game day wear yellow or gray jackets. There was one exception at the south door of West Stadium near the training table area.

That’s where former Husker wide receiver Frosty Anderson stood watch wearing his red Nebraska letter jacket to greet fellow members of NU’s Letterman’s Club who were participating in the pregame Tunnel Walk.

Once a year letter winners from all sports are invited to take the field through the northwest tunnel where the football team enters before each game.

Anderson greeted, then directed fellow club members to the area where the group gathered. Anderson, who played split end, was a three-time letter winner from 1971-73 and was an eighth-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints.

In the 1973 Orange Bowl, which was Bob Devaney’s last game as Nebraska’s coach, Anderson caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Rodgers that helped power the Huskers to a 40-6 rout of Notre Dame.

Honoring champions

Several members of Nebraska’s 1969 Big Eight football championship team were honored before the game to recognize the 50th anniversary of that title.

It was the first of four consecutive Big Eight titles for the Huskers, who also won their first two national championships in 1970 and 1971.

Those who were introduced to the crowd following a highlight video of some of the season’s biggest plays were Carl Ashman, Joe Buda, Larry Frost, Ken Geddes, Mike Green, Bill Hornbacher, Al Larson, Jim McFarland, Gale Williams and assistant coach Tom Osborne.

In need of repairs

A minor repair was required last week to one of the fences in Memorial Stadium.

In Ohio State’s 48-7 victory over Nebraska on Sept. 28, Buckeyes receiver Garrett Wilson caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Justin Fields in the third quarter. Wilson and Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle crashed into a fence in front of a field-level club-seating section in the southeast corner of the stadium.

The impact from that collision, which one stadium security officer near the play said felt like a car crash, put a sizable dent in the impacted section of the fence. The dimple was deep enough that the rail had to be replaced.

