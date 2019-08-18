Former Husker running back Devine Ozigbo caught a fourth-quarter touchdown pass Sunday afternoon to help New Orleans rally to a 19-17 NFL exhibition win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ozigbo, who rushed for 1,082 yards for Nebraska last season, caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Taysom Hill with 6:46 left to pull the Saints within 17-16. New Orleans kicked the deciding field goal with 1:05 left.
Ozigbo finished with three catches for 23 yards and had eight carries for 30 yards.
Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Easton Stick, a rookie quarterback for the Chargers, tried to drive Los Angeles in the final minute, but he was intercepted near midfield. Stick finished 5 of 13 for 62 yards.
