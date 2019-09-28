Five games into the Ryan Day era, Buckeyes’ talent on display against Huskers

Ohio State's Master Teague runs in for a touchdown during the second quarter. “This team is stacked with talent,” Buckeye running back J.K. Dobbins said. “It could be me, it could be K.J. (Hill), it could be (Binjimen) Victor. We just have a lot of talent. It just shows how talented we are. Hopefully we can prove one day that we’re actually good.”
LINCOLN — Ohio State’s systematic demolition of Nebraska on Saturday night did more than expose just how arduous the task is for the Huskers to return to national prominence.
The 48-7 victory by the No. 5 Buckeyes clearly demonstrated how polished they are just five games into the Ryan Day era.
They improved to 5-0 with a dominant performance, averaging 7.7 yards per play and converting on all eight of their red zone chances. They look ready to be included on the short list of serious contenders for a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Junior running back J.K. Dobbins, who became the 11th back in Ohio State history to rush for more than 3,000 career yards with 177 on 24 carries against the Huskers, is confident the Buckeyes can hold their own in a four-team playoff scenario.
“This team is stacked with talent,” Dobbins said. “It could be me, it could be K.J. (Hill), it could be (Binjimen) Victor. We just have a lot of talent. It just shows how talented we are. Hopefully we can prove one day that we’re actually good.”
Now with 654 yards in five games, Dobbins is well on his way to becoming just the second Ohio State back to have three 1,000-yard seasons. The only other Buckeye to do that was two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin in the mid-1970s.
The Buckeyes turned Nebraska turnovers into points, put together sustained drives that exposed design flaws in the Huskers’ defensive scheme and limited Nebraska to 231 yards of total offense.
Ohio State also limited the Nebraska offense to 56 plays one week after the Huskers had 98 snaps in a 42-38 victory over Illinois. Day, not wanting to make any over-the-top declarations about how good the Buckeyes might be halfway through the season, said he’s looking forward to reviewing the game film.
“It’s never as good or as bad as you think when you watch it on film,” Day said. “I’m proud of the way the guys came out here and played hard. They kind of stepped right in, and we talked about it all week what it was going to take to go win this game on the road.
“We kind of came in hitting on all cylinders. I thought we tackled well on defense, created some turnovers again, created a short field, and we ran the ball. That was great to see.”
The Buckeyes scored 17 points off Nebraska turnovers, including a pair of touchdowns following interceptions of Adrian Martinez passes. Cornerback Jeff Okudah picked off two passes, including one while he was on his back.
It’s tough going trying to slip the ball into a tiny opening, especially when Okudah is trying to close the window.
Ohio State is touting Okudah as “one of the nation’s top cornerbacks” even though he entered the season with just one career start. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior from Grand Prairie, Texas, lived up to his billing in the Buckeyes’ 28-23 victory over Washington in the 2019 Rose Bowl.
Okudah had five tackles and a team-high two pass breakups in Urban Meyer’s final game as Ohio State coach.
Another stark difference in how the defenses are progressing was illustrated on a pair of first-half plays.
While Nebraska’s defense kept no one in the middle of the field on a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback Justin Fields following Martinez’s first interception, Ohio State had five guys converge on Martinez on the ensuing drive as he tried to run for a first down.
Martinez lost a yard on the play, and the Huskers punted for the first time.
Fields now has thrown 16 touchdown passes and run for seven in the first five games.
Dobbins said he can notice a difference in the style of play Fields brings to the Buckeyes compared with predecessor Dwayne Haskins, now with the Washington Redskins.
Dobbins also wasn’t quite ready to put OSU in any kind of championship talk. Not just yet.
“I don’t really think it’s that much different,” he said. “Justin can run a little faster. Dwayne was kind of slow, but (things) are the same. As a team, we can play with anybody. I’m not going to say anything about championships, because we take things game by game.”
1 of 39
2020 McDonough (Ga.) Ola offensive tackle Chandler Durham
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.