College GameDay is coming to Lincoln.
The ESPN show will broadcast from Nebraska for the first time since 2007, when the program came for the Nebraska-USC game. The Huskers lost to No. 1 USC that day 49-31.
Nebraska hosts No. 6 Ohio State next weekend and will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
The announcement only heightens the hype for a weekend packed with Husker excitement. New head coach Fred Hoiberg will host Nebraska basketball's first practice on Friday night, with the first ever "Opening Night" event, which will feature a concert from rapper Rick Ross.
See you next week, Lincoln! 🌽@OhioStateFB 🆚 @HuskerFBNation— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2019
(📍 @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/mqtELDCqrk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.