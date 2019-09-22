College GameDay is coming to Lincoln.

The ESPN show will broadcast from Nebraska for the first time since 2007, when the program came for the Nebraska-USC game. The Huskers lost to No. 1 USC that day 49-31.

Nebraska hosts No. 6 Ohio State next weekend and will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement only heightens the hype for a weekend packed with Husker excitement. New head coach Fred Hoiberg will host Nebraska basketball's first practice on Friday night, with the first ever "Opening Night" event, which will feature a concert from rapper Rick Ross.

