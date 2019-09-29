Elkhorn South junior Teddy Prochazka committed to Nebraska moments before NU kicked off against Ohio State on Saturday.
Prochazka, a 6-foot-8, 285-pound offensive tackle is NU’s first in-state commit for 2021. He was the first in-state junior to receive a scholarship offer, which came in October 2018. Prochazka is a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite, ranked as the No. 199 player nationally and the No. 26 offensive tackle. He’s No. 2 in the NebHSRecruiting rankings for 2021 behind Omaha Westside’s Avante Dickerson.
His physical stature alone should have Zach Duval and the NU strength staff salivating.
"Teddy is an exceptional player." Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. "There just aren't that many people walking the earth who have his combination of strength, football IQ, and mean streak. He's got exceptional movement skills and flexibility."
Rosenberg isn't alone in his praise. Bellevue West has played Elkhorn South three times in a year and a half.
"Teddy's potential is through the roof. His body size and length combined with the way he can move make me believe he will be a future All American," Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said. "He has some nasty in him which you need to be successful in the Big Ten. He is a great kid that will work hard in the weight room and on the field to make Nebraskan's proud."
The most intriguing thing about Prochazka could be his versatility and athleticism.
"We pull our tackles a lot and he operates extremely well in space," Rosenberg said. "He's also a finisher. His goal is to put multiple opponents on the ground. He is also extremely dedicated to his craft. Our offensive line coach George Drinnin Sr. has done a great job of teaching Teddy the fundamentals and the finer points of offensive line play."
This season he is playing both offensive and defensive tackle. At Nebraska he will be an offensive tackle. Even though he is just learning the defensive side of the ball he has the size, athleticism and disrupting ability to be a high level defensive tackle at the next level. Prochazka has grown both physically and mentally in the offseason.
"His character is off the charts. He's handled the whole recruiting process with humility and has always put his team first," Rosenberg said. "Teddy is driven to be great. He will continue to grow as a player and leader. His best football is ahead of him and I'm excited that he will be a part of what coach Frost and his staff are building together at Nebraska."
1 of 53
2020 McDonough (Ga.) Ola offensive tackle Chandler Durham
Nebraska recruit Seven Morrison, of Edison High School, is greeted by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before the Huskers take on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, of Elkhorn South, hugs Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska recruit Nash Hutmacher shakes hands with Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
2021 Council Bluff Lewis Central tight end Thomas Fidone
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020 Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day punter Edward Dellinger
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2021 Elkhorn South offensive lineman Isaac Zatechka
MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker recruit Turner Corcoran, of Free State High School, attends the Nebraska against Ohio State game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker recruit Turner Corcoran talks with Nebraska head coach Scott Frost prior to Nebraska taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Seven Morrison, of Edison High School, is greeted by Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, before the Huskers take on Ohio State at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Ronald Delancy takes a selfie as he watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Travion Ford, of Lutheran North High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Terrance Fuller, of Lutheran North High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Kaden Johnson, of Minnehaha Academy, talks with other Husker recruits on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, of Elkhorn South, hugs Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Jackson Bratton, of Muscle Shoals High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, of Elkhorn South, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts, of Bellevue West High School, watches the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Marquis Black, left, and Rodney Groce watch the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Rodney Groce shakes hands with Cam Taylor-Britt as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska recruit Nash Hutmacher shakes hands with Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander as the Huskers warmup before taking on Ohio State on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
