Maurice Washington

Nebraska's Maurice Washington had 77 rushing yards on 15 carries and 118 receiving yards on four catches.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

BOULDER, Colo. — Maurice Washington left the field on Saturday, helmet off, in tears.

Moments after Isaac Armstrong's 48-yard field goal attempt missed wide right, just before he got to the locker room, Washington punched the air, and screamed over the Colorado fans dancing on the field behind him.

"That's (expletive) bull----!"

Washington played an entire game for the first time as a sophomore on Saturday. He served a half-game suspension in Game 1 relating to his standing charges in California, where he is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington was not involved in the sex act and did not record it. His alleged crime happened before he arrived at Nebraska.

Frost announced after Game 1 that Washington would play the rest of the season until the charges were adjudicated. He didn’t comment any more about the decision to suspend Washington, which was reached last week with the football program and academic administrators.

Washington was dynamic in his return to the field, with 77 rushing yards on 15 carries and 118 receiving yards on four catches. After Colorado cut the lead to 17-14 on a flea flicker, NU countered with a 75-yard swing pass from Adrian Martinez to Washington. The sophomore broke one tackle, then sprinted untouched 50 yards putting distance between himself and defenders the closer he got to the end zone.

“It makes a big difference (having Maurice),” freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said. "You can see what he can do with the ball in his hands. He took that play (75) yards and just his versatility, he can play running back and receiver kind of like I (can), but him as a running back, it just causes problems for defenses.”

Washington didn’t speak to the media after the game. His next court date is Oct. 17 in California.

Photos: Nebraska takes on Colorado in Boulder

1 of 91