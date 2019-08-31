South Alabama coach Steve Campbell spoke with the media after the Huskers' 35-21 win over the Jaguars on Saturday to discuss the game. Check out a transcript below, as provided courtesy of the Nebraska athletic department.
* * *
Opening statement
“I thought the guys played hard. [It was a] disappointing loss when you have more total yards, more first downs. I think our third-down efficiency was a little bit better than them. To come up short, that tells you what a big stack of turnovers, you can look at explosives all you want to, but still it was a game of turnovers, and (Nebraska) did a great job creating them and capitalizing on them. That’s one good football team. I am also proud of the way the guys played. I thought we sustained a high level of intensity through the first half. I thought our defense really did a great job keeping them off the scoreboard twice before the half. We talked about the middle aid being very important. I thought we kind of won the part right before halftime and then obviously the game turned. The second half of the middle aid is where the game turned, and they created some turnovers and got some points. We couldn’t sustain out there, and I thought the guys fought hard to the finish. But, the game was lost in that middle aid. We need to more hard to correct that.”
On team attitude
“The biggest thing we’ve been preaching is sustaining, maintaining. It’s either who you are or not who you are. Generally, at some point in time, who you are comes out and today it got right there on the brink and then that was when I threw my little....to make sure, you know hey we are not going to go there. We are not going to go there. I loved the way that the guys finished. They picked everybody up, and I think we went out, I think we got the turnover on the punt, then we were able to get seven on the board, then defense went out and got another stop, and then we actually cut it to seven after being down. These guys have fought really hard. Our big deal was regardless of the score, regardless of the whatever was to sustain all the way through. We had a lull, but I don’t think it was an attitudinal feel or anything like that, just mistakes that we made. Then I think, their character kind of showed up. I thought we finished really well. We just kind of ran out of time.”
On crediting defense
“We’ve been talking about our defensive linemen being some really good players, and our linebackers. Those guys played really well. They played good. We were able to keep those guys fresh. Coach Stewart and that defensive staff really did a good job of mixing up his fronts and not necessarily showing them the same thing down in and down out. I think that maybe that helped us out. We have really good players on the defensive front. One of our preseason all-conference guys, he went down in the second series. We went without our highest rated defensive lineman. I’ve been telling everyone to send [senior defensive end] Jeffery Whatley praises and Sean Brown’s and [Jordan] Beaton’s since the spring. Those guys really played. [Senior defensive end] Rocel McWilliams making his debut since his Achilles last year. I thought he played really well. I thought [junior bandit Riley Cole] and [redshirt freshman full safety] Taj Bickman, both of those guys played really well. A.J. DeShazor played really well, kept it straight. I saw you all talking to Roy Yancey, he broke his leg the first game last year. You see what a difference it made. I didn’t see the play-by-play, but he had a bunch of tackles.”
On crediting Nebraska
“What we told our offensive line is that they are really struggling running the football against our defense, and you all get to go against that everyday. We’ve got to be able to create some creases. But, to give Nebraska credit, I thought their defense played extremely well today. I thought they did a good job stopping us. Two good run-game defenses, two defenses that I think that as we move forward, Nebraska is good on offense, they’re going to score a bunch of points against a lot of people. Ohio State and Michigan, people like that, they’re going to score a bunch of points. They’re good on offense. Our defense has gotten after us and through preseason scrimmages. I would hearten to say that Nebraska’s defense is much improved. I watched all 12 games all summer. They are better. That big nose guard that transferred (Darrion Daniels), he helps them. (Mohamed Berry) is a great player. (Alex Davis) is a great player. Those two brothers at the defensive ends (Carlos and Khalil Davis) are really good players. The corners, I think, separate them from a lot of people. They have great corners. The corner blitz created two turnovers, I think. That’s 14 points.”
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Cephus Johnson
Sophomore, Quarterback
On the game
“I made a couple of costly mistakes that I can’t afford to make.”
On the Nebraska coverage
“They came with some corner blitzes that I wasn’t paying attention to, but other than that I was pretty familiar with what they were doing.”
Roy Yancey
Junior, Linebacker
On South Alabama’s defensive effort
"I feel like the defense clicked. We came in with a game plan, and I feel like we executed. We gave up some mistakes every now and then, but for the most part I felt like we did a great job on defense today."
On if the defense made halftime adjustments to slow down Nebraska
"We didn’t make no adjustments. We just stayed with the same game plan and did the same thing."
On how they were able to slow down Nebraska’s run game
"We felt like we just needed to stop the run and make them throw the ball to let our athletes run and make tackles. That’s what we did to stop the run… try to make them throw the ball as much as possible."
On if the defense keyed in on one player
"We just wanted to stop the running back and the quarterback."
1 of 114
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Eric Lee Jr. alongside Adrian Martinez after defeating South Alabama in Lincoln on Saturday.
Former Olympian Carol Frost, the mother of Scott Frost is recognized for being introducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame during the game alongside Athletic director of the University of NebraskaÐLincoln, Bill Moos, on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, holds his nephew Umri Jackson, as he and his brother Damion Daniels walk off the field after defeating South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Photos: Nebraska opens season against South Alabama
1 of 114
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost shakes hands with Eric Lee Jr. alongside Adrian Martinez after defeating South Alabama in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Damion Daniels battles with South Alabama's Brian Ankerson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates breaking up a pass in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson breaks through the Husker defense to score a first quarter touchdown.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez recovers a bad snap in the first quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington, right, watches the Huskers take on South Alabama from the bench in the first half of the game.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Olympian Carol Frost, the mother of Scott Frost is recognized for being introducted into the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame during the game alongside Athletic director of the University of NebraskaÐLincoln, Bill Moos, on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington tries to leap over South Alabama's Riley Cole during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cameron Jurgens, right, blocks South Alabama's Jordon Beaton at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost shakes hands with South Alabama's head coach Steve Campbell after the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson delivers a pass in the third quarter against Nebraska during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson delivers a pass in the third quarter against Nebraska during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry flexes after tackling South Alabama's Cephus Johnson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Riley Cole celebrates after sacking Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson carries the ball against South Alabama's Keith Gallmon during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, right, holds his nephew Umri Jackson, as he and his brother Damion Daniels walk off the field after defeating South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons were released prematurely as a Nebraska play was ruled short of the end zone in the first quarter against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour runs the ball during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Kanawai Noa fails to make a catch alongside South Alabama's Keith Gallmon and Jalen Thompson during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost participates in an interview with ESPN after the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Carol Frost reacts to the crowd as she is introduced during a break in the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Carol Frost reacts to the crowd as she is introduced during a break in the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Kawaan Baker catches a 15-yard pass in the fourth quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis, No.22, celebrates with his team after scoring on a fourth quarter fumble recovery against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller gets a hand on South Alabama's Cephus Johnson as he throws a third quarter touchdown pass to make it 28-21 Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Tra Minter catches a third quarter pass in front of Alex Davis at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington breaks a tackle from South Alabama's Jalen Thompson in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost greets Eric Lee Jr. alongside Adrian Martinez after defeating South Alabama in Lincoln on Saturday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alex Davis scoops up a fumble and scores against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson is hit by Nebraska's Cam Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman returns a punt for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A punt gets away from Nebraska's JD Spielman against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman breaks free from South Alabama's DJ Daniels on while returning a punt for a touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman and Caleb Tannor celebrate a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost enters the field through a Nebraska gate during tunnel walk prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. and Cam Taylor celebrate after Lee Jr.'s interception touchdown return against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates forcing a fumble during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska runs out onto the field before playing South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers players including Cam Taylor during the tunnel walk prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, left, celebrates with teammate JoJo Domann after Domann made a tackle for a loss in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's JoJo Domann, left, Deontre Thomas and Dicaprio Bootle tackle South Alabama's Tra Minter in the second quarter.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dylan Jorgensen misses a field goal in the second quarter during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked in the second quarter by South Alabama's Riley Cole in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jack Stoll looks up field after a catch against South Alabama's Riley Cole in the first quarter during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills catches a second quarter pass against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Collin Miller, left, and Lamar Jackson celebrate Jackson forcing a fumble form South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, right, picks up extra yards after a second quarter reception while being pursued by South Alabama's Chris Henderson.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson forces a fumble from South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks for a target against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Jack Stoll breaks into the open field against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's JD Spielman is taken down by South Alabama's Travis Reed after making a catch during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez pitches the ball to WanÕDale Robinson against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a second quarter touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor hits South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor celebrates after a sack against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Maurice Washington warms up before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson catches a pass during warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.