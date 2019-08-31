Nebraska running back Maurice Washington sat out the first half but did play in the Huskers' season opener against South Alabama on Saturday as he remains charged with two crimes, including a felony, in California.
Washington was dressed in uniform and went through warmups before the game. He did not see the field in the first two quarters, but NU coach Scott Frost said during a halftime interview with the Husker radio broadcast that he planned to play Washington in the second half.
"I'll address it more after the game, but the plan is to let him go in the second half and he's going to start out the third quarter," Frost said.
That was the case as Washington was out there for NU's first offensive series of the third quarter. He picked up 23 yards rushing on his first two carries.
Washington's next appearance in a Santa Clara County Court is Tuesday, Sept. 3. Charges were filed in February.
Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington did not record the sex act and was not involved in it. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California since the girl was a minor in the video.
Frost has long been reluctant to give a final answer on Washington’s playing status while praising his work in practices.
“The ball’s not in his court, it’s in our court for the university and football program to decide,” Frost said this week regarding whether Washington would play. “But he’s been doing a great job doing everything we ask him to in fall camp. So he’ll be ready if that’s the decision that’s made.”
Nebraska's Maurice Washington tries to leap over South Alabama's Riley Cole during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Alex Davis scoops up a fumble and scores against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
South Alabama's Cephus Johnson is hit by Nebraska's Cam Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman returns a punt for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
A punt gets away from Nebraska's JD Spielman against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman breaks free from South Alabama's DJ Daniels on while returning a punt for a touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman and Caleb Tannor celebrate a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates a punt return touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. returns an interception for a touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost enters the field through a Nebraska gate during tunnel walk prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Eric Lee Jr. and Cam Taylor celebrate after Lee Jr.'s interception touchdown return against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson celebrates forcing a fumble during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska runs out onto the field before playing South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers players including Cam Taylor during the tunnel walk prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, left, celebrates with teammate JoJo Domann after Domann made a tackle for a loss in the second quarter.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann, left, Deontre Thomas and Dicaprio Bootle tackle South Alabama's Tra Minter in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dylan Jorgensen misses a field goal in the second quarter during the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez gets sacked in the second quarter by South Alabama's Riley Cole in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll looks up field after a catch against South Alabama's Riley Cole in the first quarter during the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills catches a second quarter pass against South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Collin Miller, left, and Lamar Jackson celebrate Jackson forcing a fumble form South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson, right, picks up extra yards after a second quarter reception while being pursued by South Alabama's Chris Henderson.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson forces a fumble from South Alabama's Cephus Johnson in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez looks for a target against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll breaks into the open field against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is taken down by South Alabama's Travis Reed after making a catch during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez pitches the ball to WanÕDale Robinson against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a second quarter touchdown against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor hits South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor celebrates after a sack against South Alabama during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington warms up before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson catches a pass during warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during warmups before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Bob Kurcz of Omaha, leans on the playbook of Nebraska's former coach Bob Devaney prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Trumpet players from Nebraska's Cornhusker Marching Band are reflected in a puddle during the Unity Walk prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Kerry Andrews of Kearney, sports a corn costume prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Clay Jackson, left, and Alan Anderson walk to the game as a light rain comes down.
Husker cookies mark the first football game of the season during a tailgate.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost trails the team during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost gets off the bus for the Unity Walk.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez leads the Unity Walk to the stadium.
The Nebraska cheerleaders energize the crowd during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost gets off the bus for the Unity Walk.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington walks to the stadium during the Unity Walk.
Nebraska fan Wyatt Burger of South Carolina is reflected in standing water during the Husker's Unity Walk.
Alexis Wildrick, a University of Nebraska senior, walks to the student section for the first game of the season.
Paul Whitmore sports some blackshirts socks before Nebraska's game against South Alabama on Saturday.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's head coach Scott Frost arrives with the Huskers prior to the game against South Alabama on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington arrives with the Huskers prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Brandon Smith, waits in the stands as the rain starts to subside before the start of game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Smith is the President of Iron N.
Fans make their way to the stadium before the start of the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Flowers lay beside a National Championship statue outside Memorial Stadium prior to the game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Rain drops collect on hand rails before the start of the Nebraska and South Alabama at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Brandon Smith, waits in the stands as the rain starts to subside before the start of game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Smith is the President of Iron N.
Colors from test patterns on the scoreboard are reflected in pooled water inside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and South Alabama game on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
