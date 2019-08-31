Nebraska running back Maurice Washington was suited up in uniform and went through warmups for the Huskers’ season opener against South Alabama on Saturday as he remains charged with two crimes, including a felony, in California.
Washington’s status this week was deemed a game-time decision by NU coach Scott Frost and it was still unclear once the game started whether Washington would play. Washington did not play in the first half, but Frost said during a halftime interview with the Husker radio broadcast that he plans to play Washington in the second half.
His next appearance in a Santa Clara County Court is Tuesday, Sept. 3. Charges were filed in February.
Washington is accused of sending a 10-second video to an ex-girlfriend depicting the girl, then 15, performing oral sex. Washington did not record the sex act and was not involved in it. One of the two charges he faces is a felony in California since the girl was a minor in the video.
Frost has long been reluctant to give a final answer on Washington’s playing status while praising his work in practices.
“The ball’s not in his court, it’s in our court for the university and football program to decide,” Frost said this week regarding whether Washington would play. “But he’s been doing a great job doing everything we ask him to in fall camp. So he’ll be ready if that’s the decision that’s made.”
Cali legal system is moving intentionally slow.
