Folsom Field in Boulder — and its fans — have a reputation among Husker loyals.
And it's, uh, not great.
We asked for the good, the bad and the ugly that have come from trips to Boulder for the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry game. And, like many things on the Internet, the bad outweighed the good.
But things are going well so far this visit, said Jeff Sheldon, a Nebraska Alumni Association spokesman. He said no one has made complaints to the group about their experiences in Colorado.
"The Nebraska-Colorado rivalry is a long one and a lot of people are excited to go up to Denver because of the proximity and the tradition," Sheldon said. "I think it's going to be a great time for our travelers."
The Week Two matchup on Saturday will mark the first time the Huskers will be back in Boulder in a decade. Husker fans bought out the 3,000 tickets Colorado allotted and have been trying to gobble up more. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
Husker fans have plenty of horror stories from years past. Some are their own and others have become lore, passed down from family, friends or mere acquaintances.
Dozens said while in Boulder that they have been hit by projectiles, including trays of hot nachos, batteries, snowballs, beer and balloons filled with urine.
Think twice before driving your car with Nebraska plates to the stadium, some travelers warned. A handful of fans said on Twitter they've had tires slashed, windshield wipers snapped and windows broken.
But others say Buffs fans aren't as bad as ones you'll find in Wisconsin or Missouri. And they advised steering clear of inebriated fans and the student section.
Wendy Frenzel, a past president of the UNL alumni chapter Coloradans for Nebraska, said she's heard the horror stories. But all of her experiences have been positive.
"Somebody can have 10 great experiences, but they're only going to remember that one bad one because it sticks in their head," said Frenzel, a '95 UNL grad.
She has seen on TV that Colorado students have been removed from student sections and some fans were poor sports. She hopes this game is different.
"The old mother hen part is to treat people how you want to be treated," Frenzel said. "If somebody is starting to be a jerk, walk away. Don't feed the jerk. Hang out with other Huskers."
Everyone can agree on one thing: The view inside the stadium is beautiful.
* * *
James Mussman found his 15 minutes of fame during one of the rivalry games. He and his friends painted their faces and sported homemade kilts at the 2005 Nebraska-Colorado game in Boulder.
They went nuts when they spotted an end zone camera pointed in their direction at the end of the third quarter.
Mussman, who was born and raised in Lincoln, learned after the game that his attire and antics earned him screen time during the broadcast. Lucky for him, it was recording on the VCR at his Denver home. His appearance would later make it into an ESPN montage.
During the game, Mussman said they encountered a few fans who mocked them and another who screamed at them to go back to Nebraska — nothing major.
Mussman, 40, and his wife Katherine Gregg went to the game last year in Lincoln. This weekend, they'll be at the game in Boulder.
* * *
Erik Burkhart, 32, has been a Husker fan for as long as he can remember. The Lincoln resident tries to make it to at least one or two games a season.
In 2007 and 2009, he made the trip to Boulder with his parents. On both visits, they had no trouble with Colorado fans at Folsom Field.
But, knowing that fans might be "ruthless," they sported Husker gear under neutral-colored coats.
Oh, and to be safe, they parked their car a good distance from the stadium. It was left unscathed.
"Other than that, the city itself is beautiful," Burkhart said.
* * *
Greg Miller, 44, has been to the rivalry game in Boulder four times. Each time he had the same take away: The Buffs have a beautiful campus.
Growing up in the Nebraska Panhandle, he followed the rivalry in The World-Herald and on Denver radio stations.
The 1986 game was Miller's first Husker experience at 11 years old. He encountered cheerleaders flipping them off, drunk students and profanity-laced signs and chants.
In 1997, he saw Scott Frost lead the Huskers to victory as quarterback. That year, students, who appeared to be under the influence, invaded the Husker section and were escorted out. The Colorado band played the Michigan fight song each time the Huskers scored. (The Wolverines were battling Nebraska for a No. 1 ranking at the time.)
This year, the Seward, Nebraska, resident is back in Boulder and hopes to "roll the dice" and find a ticket on game day. Online prices are too expensive, he said. In the stadium or not, "it's going to be fun to see another Big Red invasion in Boulder."
* * *
Dominic Schmit describes himself as a die-hard Husker fan. The 22-year-old has three CU-NU matchups under his belt. He didn't have run-ins with unruly Buffs fans while in Boulder.
Schmit, who lives in South Sioux City, Nebraska, said the fans are annoying and obnoxious, but didn't feel like much of a hassle. The city is a nice place to visit, but be prepared to take some flak from Colorado fans mocking Nebraska losses.
"I always manage to smile and walk away because obviously the Big Red is going to win," Schmit said.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
1 of 92
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
Photos: Nebraska vs. Colorado at Folsom Field through the years
Nebraska returns to Folsom Field this September for the first time since 2009. Relive some of Nebraska's other road trips to Boulder, Colorado, in this photo gallery.
1 of 92
1948: "The old stiff-arm is in action as Don Hagin shoves an unidentified Husker away and gobbles up a few extra yard to the Husker 40." Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1950: Bobby Reynolds finds a hole, but the Huskers fell to Colorado 28-19. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1952: Bob Smith scoots for six yards to the Colorado 18-yard line. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1954: Dennis Korinek has lots of room en route to the first touchdown of the game. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1956: Colorado's John Bayuk scores a 23-yard touchdown. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1958: Max Martz and Harry Tolly can't do much to stop Howard Cook, who has an impressive escort on a 71-yard touchdown run. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1960: "Ed Coleman is a feller in need of a friend as the Huskers gang up on him in a Nebraska version of hunting Buffalo," the caption read in the Oct. 23, 1960, edition of The World-Herald. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1962: How do you like your touchdowns, on the ground or through the air? Well, have a sample of both as Dennis Claridge, left, goes for 31 yards via the overland route, and later passes to Bill Comstock for another touchdown. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1964: Saved by its marauding defenders until the attack unit was able to settle down, Nebraska slapped Colorado, 21 to 3, and climbed into a tie with Kansas for the Big Eight football lead. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: A jubilant Bob Devaney and George Kelly after the Huskers beat Colorado. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: The Huskers leap for joy as the game against Colorado comes to an end. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1966: Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich leads the way for Paul Critchlow after pitching the ball to him against Colorado. Read more
HANDOUT
1966: Ben Gregory adds two yards for the Huskers before Sam Harris puts a stop to his second-half run. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Joe Orduna runs ... hesitates ... spins ... plops. And it's six points for Nebraska. Read more
JOHN SAVAGE/THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: Ken Geddes inhales oxygen to counteract the "mile-high" altitude. The man operating the oxygen tank is Harry Amen, nephew of Husker great Paul Amen. Read more
1970: Jeff Kinney returns a kickoff for 79 yards. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney fights for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Van Brownson gets away from Colorado defender Dave Capra during a short gain in the first quarter. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
1970: Defensive tackle Larry Jacobson spoils the aim of Colorado quarterback Jim Bratton. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1970: Jeff Kinney cracks the Buffaloes for a five-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: "This Buffalo pass is so near to the waiting fingertips of J.V. Cain — only to be fouled by a Husker substitute." John Starkebaum, a Nebraska defender from Huxtun, Colorado, stretched his arm to defend the pass. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Husker blockers sprawl ahead of Jeff Moran. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1972: Maury Damkroger soars through Colorado defenders before falling just short of the goal line. Gary Dixon scored on the next play. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Freshman Monte Anthony carries for six yards during a first-quarter touchdown drive. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1974: Mark Doak is the escort on Ritch Bahe's 24-yard gain. Bahe was injured on the play and never returned to the game. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1976: A Colorado defender fires and misses, with Richard Berns continuing on his 48-yard run. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Andra Franklin draws a crowd of Colorado defensive players as he charges for four yards in the first quarter. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1978: Tom Ohrt delivers a body-bending block. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Ralphie the Buffalo meets the Husker players and Tom Osborne. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1980: Jarvis Redwine is tackled near the Colorado goal line in the first quarter. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1982: Colorado offensive lineman John Firm lays on the ground as Steve Damkroger is hugged by Bret Clark after Damkroger's second fourth-quarter interception. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
1984: Travis Turner scored two touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Huskers. "We knew we could get the job done," he said. Read more
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
1986: Barry Remington celebrates with teammates Don Deuzio, center, and Jaohn Nairn, center, after intercepting Steve Taylor's pass. Read more
CHRIS YOUNG/THE WORLD-HERALD
1987: Keith Jones piled up 248 yards rushing during No. 5 Nebraska's 24-7 victory over Colorado. Read more
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
1989: Nebraska's Jeff Mills, left, and Mike Croel chase down Colorado running back J.J. Flannigan. Read more