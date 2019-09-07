Buffaloes deliver Big Red bummer to half the fans at Folsom Field

Colorado’s K.D. Nixon gets past Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt for a 96-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker early in the fourth quarter Saturday. The Buffaloes scored 24 points in the quarter to force overtime.
“My message to the team was that they gave their best shot and we haven’t even scratched the surface on what we can do on either side of the ball,” Tucker said. “We had an opportunity in the second half to come out and put our best foot forward, and we did that.”
When he arrived in Boulder last December after spending three seasons as Georgia’s defensive coordinator to replace Mike MacIntyre, Tucker placed significant emphasis on turning the Buffaloes into one of the best-conditioned teams in the country.
And Tucker and some of the players said the fruits of the strenuous summer conditioning work and time in the weight room are starting to pay off on the field.
“They just never stopped,” Tucker said. “We really pride ourselves on our conditioning. We were fast in practice yesterday. Our guys looked quick. I knew that we were in great shape.
“I knew that Nebraska would have to come here in our place at altitude and have to play 60 minutes. We were ready for that.”
That they defeated Nebraska at its own game — the Huskers have long prided themselves on being national leaders in strength and conditioning — made the come-from-behind victory that much sweeter.
Wide receiver K.D. Nixon, the speedster from DeSoto, Texas, who caught the 96-yard flea-flicker touchdown pass from Steven Montez 38 seconds into the fourth quarter, was happy to explain.
“Let me tell you all the truth,” Nixon said. “We won this back in summer workouts. We had the hardest summer workout I’ve had in my life. So credit to the strength staff, credit to Coach Tucker for telling them to do that, but also it’s a big win.”
Montez said he was a bit surprised when the flea-flicker play came down from the press box with the Buffs on their own 4-yard line. It turned into the longest play in school history.
Montez said halftime came at the right time for the Buffs, giving everyone a chance to take a deep breath and get refocused.
“We just got it together,” Montez said. “We calmed down and just started to play the football we’re accustomed to playing. We didn’t try to play outside ourselves, we just took the coaching that we were given on the sideline and at halftime we adjusted and good things happened for us.”
Many of the players after the game discounted the effects Nebraska’s large contingent of fans had on the atmosphere. Montez said he respected how Husker fans represented their team, but he said he was “almost positive” that the Colorado fans were louder than the Nebraska fans. But he and his teammates also noticed how the Huskers players were chirping in the days leading up to the game.
“You guys saw all those crazy quotes they were putting out earlier in the week,” Montez said. “To be honest, I think they talked themselves right out of the game. I think they came in too amped up.
“Before the coin toss they were talking trash, they were at the bottoms of the piles talking trash. They were spitting, they were doing dirty stuff.”
Tucker also said he noticed the sea of red that ringed Folsom Field — an estimated 25,000 Husker fans were in the crowd of 52,829 — but said it didn’t bother him or his staff much.
“There was a lot of red and there’s a lot of people disappointed, you know,” Tucker said.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost reacts in the fourth quarter as a Husker first down is taken away upon review.
Adrian Martinez's family including grandfather Rufus Martinez, of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers with fans prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Adrian Martinez's grandfather Rufus Martinez, and grandmother Pauline Martinez of Hanford, California, await the arrival of the Huskers prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong, left, and holder Noah Vedral react after Armstrong missed a field goal in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska kicker Isaac Armstrong reacts to missing a punt in overtime that would have tied the game.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson, left, can't stop a pass intended for Colorado'sTony Brown late in the fourth quarter. The touchdown tied the game.
Colorado's Chris Miller, left, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Kanawai Noa late in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
Colorado's Steven Montez, right, breaks free of the Husker defense on fourth down to get the first down and keep the Buff's late fourth quarter drive alive.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke hides his head under a towel after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a fourth quarter touchdown.
Colorado fans taunt Nebraska fans after winning in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leaves the field after Colorado defeated the Huskers 34-31 in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska fans cheer during a game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer on the Huskers as they go to the locker room at halftime during of the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's Steven Montez, left, gets sacked by Nebraska's Carlos Davis in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles the football in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, gets pushed out of bounds by Colorado's Mikial Onu in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills gets tackled by a Colorado defender in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Colorado's head coach Mel Tucker talks with a referee during the first quarter of the game against Nebraska at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels puts pressure on Colorado's Steven Montez during the first quarter of the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez dives for extra yards against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's WanÕDale Robinson works past Colorado's Jalen Harris during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman and WanÕDale Robinson celebrate a touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor gets to Colorado's Steven Montez during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans cheer against Colorado during the game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fans watch the game against Colorado on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is upended against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington works up the sideline against Colorado's Mikial Onu during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is greeted after scoring a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
A sea of Nebraska fans watch as the Huskers prepare to run a play against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's JD Spielman scores a first quarter touchdown against Colorado during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs past Colorado's Davion Taylor during their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska fan Mark Smith gets fired up before the Huskers game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost chats with Luke McCaffrey before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass during pregame before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Nebraska's Scott Frost watches over warmups before their game on Saturday in Boulder.
Children, who are Colorado fans, break apart a Herbie Husker piñata before the game.
Nebraska fans tailgate before the start of the game.
Garrick Tramp of Austin, Texas, shaved his head to show his husker spirit.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, right. and his teammates arrive for the game.
Nebraska's Maurice Washington sings to himself while he listens to music as the team arrives for the game.
The Nebraska football team warms up before the start of the football game.
A couple of Husker fans found their seats at the top of the stadium.
Khiah Lovan, left, of Lincoln, Nebraska, Derek Bremer, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Seth Weis of Omaha, enjoy some food and drinks after finding their seats.
Zach Thurber, left, of Lincoln, and Patrick Yearley of Auburn, sport Husker gear outside Folsom Field prior to the game against Colorado in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Maurice Washington dance on the field prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry gets pumped up while entering the field prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Ralphie the Buffalo mingles with fans during tailgating prior to the game at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Husker fans take photos of a large Ralphie the Buffalo display prior to the game against Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.
Nebraska's Wanâ€™Dale Robinson drops a pass in the fourth quarter.