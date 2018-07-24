Big Ten media day notes: Wisconsin linemen came back together; Alcohol in Kinnick? and more

CHICAGO — Wisconsin tends to produce an excellent offensive line annually, but it may have the Big Ten’s and the nation’s best in 2018, in large part because three friends decided to forgo the NFL draft and return for one more season.
David Edwards, Beau Benzschawel and Michael Deiter chose to make that call as a group, as well. The three Badgers just had to decide who’d be the first to say, “I’m back.”
“‘What do you want to do? Well, what do you want to do? I’m not doing it if you’re not doing it,’” Deiter, at Big Ten media days, recalled the conversation going. “It was fun. I think that made it easier for all of us. I think it made it a lot less pressure instead of doing it on our own.”
All three got feedback from NFL scouts that indicated they’d be drafted. Deiter and Benzschawel got mid-round grades. Edwards got a higher grade. Appealing, Deiter said. But not appealing enough.
So they returned. Benzschawel was the first to decide, and his teammates followed suit.
“It seemed like Beau always had an idea he was going to stay,” Deiter said. “He was real nonchalant about it.”
Wisconsin hosts Nebraska Oct. 6.
Alcohol in Kinnick?
Barta said he’s not pushing for alcohol sales inside Kinnick Stadium, but is well aware that more schools are doing it and is monitoring fan reaction. Oklahoma State’s recent announcement of sales at games boosts the count to about 40 FBS schools.
The “alcohol environment” around Kinnick is improved from 10 to 15 years ago, Barta said.
“We have less arrests. We have less issues in the stadium. We’re kicking fewer people out,’’ he said. “So that’s a starting point.
“If the country continues to see schools adding the sale of alcohol, we won’t be the first. And we probably won’t be the last to do it.’’
North end zone ready at Kinnick
The work in reconfiguring the north end zone at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium will reduce the capacity from 70,000 to 69,250, but it was done purposely to improve the comfort of fans.
“More leg room, more seat room, more restrooms, more concession stands,’’ Barta said. “It’s phenomenal. It truly does close in that north end zone. The club area is going to be fantastic.’’
The $89.9 million project won’t be 100 percent finished for this season, but will be usable.
“In Year One,’’ Barta said, “we’re going to ask for a little patience. The seats will be in. You’ll be able to sit and watch the games. Restrooms and concession stands will be temporary.
“But I’m really excited. The sound is going to be louder. It’s going to feel more closed in. The icing on the cake is we got a Tigerhawk on the water tower.’’
Club seating is selling well, Barta said, and the “Ironman’’ suites are long sold out.
Dantonio knows QB play
Poise. That may be Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke’s best trait, according to his coach.
And Mark Dantonio knows more than a little bit about good quarterback play. Three of his Spartan quarterbacks — Kirk Cousins, Brian Hoyer and Connor Cook — have gone on to NFL careers, and another who transferred from the school, Nick Foles, just won a Super Bowl. The stern Dantonio doesn’t give away compliments easily, but he brought Lewerke, a junior, to media days for a reason after a 10-win season.
“What he brings to the table is the ability to stay calm and collected in times of uncertainty,” Dantonio said of Lewerke, a first-year starter in 2017. “That’s what’s very impressive from day one when he started out there as a (freshman) quarterback in 2016 before he was injured last season. He just has that ability. He has the ability to get out of problems. Doesn’t take himself too seriously, which sometimes that’s a positive, as well. And I think he has a great future ahead of him.”
Lewerke had 3,352 yards of total offense in 2017 and 25 total touchdowns as a sophomore. Those numbers are better than either Cook’s or Cousins’ sophomore season. Lewerke is a better runner than both.
“Brian brings a unique skill set to Michigan State,” Dantonio said. “From my perspective, as a quarterback, you have to be able to create. When things break down, you have to be able to create, through leadership, whether it’s quick decisions and throwing mechanics, or whether it’s with his feet. He does a combination of both.”
Michigan State, widely considered a preseason top-15 team in the nation, plays at Nebraska Nov. 17.
The Spartans have so many returning starters, and the advantage of getting Michigan and Ohio State at home, so Dantonio really couldn’t — and ultimately didn’t — play the underdog card Tuesday.
“We return 10 starters on offense,” Dantonio said. “I think nine on defense. All of our special teams performers. I think the biggest thing I’d like to say, I guess, about our football team right now is that I feel a great sense of leadership, chemistry and focus from our football team.”
It echoed Dantonio’s attitude before the 2013 season — when MSU won the Big Ten and the Rose Bowl, where Dantonio visited before that season, taking a video on the field.
Smith still silent on ex-Husker
Illinois, which plays at Nebraska Nov. 10, is slated to have an ex-Husker on its roster this season, but coach Lovie Smith apparently can’t talk about him yet.
Quarterback A.J. Bush — who played at NU for two seasons before transferring in summer 2016 — went to Iowa Western, then Virginia Tech and now, after he graduates, to Illinois, where he’ll compete for a starting job.
“Now who is that?” Smith said. “Is he on our roster? We have some good things coming, more players coming that I can’t talk about until guys officially get there. I believe in using graduate transfers.”
On Monday, Nebraska coach Scott Frost talked freely about the impending graduate transfer of Central Florida safety Tre Neal.
Media days breakdown
Purdue brought two quarterbacks. None of the 14 Big Ten teams tapped a tight end as one of its three player representatives.
A quick look at who arrived in Chicago can be enlightening when gauging the Big Ten landscape. For example, only six QBs — from five schools — took part in the two-day media event. And of the 10 players on the league’s preseason honors list announced Monday, only Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan, Michigan State’s Lewerke, Penn State QB Trace McSorley and Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards made the trip.
Nine defensive backs went through the media gantlet, along with seven offensive linemen. Six each came as defensive linemen and linebackers. Five wideouts and three running backs were present, too.
The 42 player representatives consisted of 33 seniors and nine juniors.
Also of note, Indiana brought the most communication staffers (nine), while Maryland and Michigan (three) traveled with the fewest. Nebraska sent four.
Quick hits
» Deiter said Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is a “Joe Schmoe” who secretly likes Big Ten media days — and even jokes about it — but doesn’t let on with the press.
» As Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta talked to reporters Tuesday morning, a hotel worker tried to steer a cart overloaded with dirty dishes right by the scrum. The cart made noise with every turn of the wheel, then dishes finally crashed from the cart onto the floor.
“Somebody just lost their job,” Barta joked.
» The best look among coaches on Tuesday had to be Illinois’ Smith, who showed off a thick gray beard. Based on social media mentions, it was a hit.
“There’s a lot of us that like that look, of a beard,” Smith said to reporters, a number of whom sported the hipster-approved beard look. “Most y’all don’t have it this gray.”
Smith said he’d be “clean-shaven” in training camp.
» Some media in Chicago aren’t above being partisan. As Dantonio left the podium, he briskly offered his customary “Go Green!” line. A reporter in the audience answered “Go White!”
» According to tweets from Husker staffers, Nebraska’s players lounge got remodeled on Tuesday.
» Bryan Addison, a top-100 prospect from 2018 who was released from his scholarship at UCLA, selected Oregon on Tuesday over finalists Nebraska, Arizona State and Washington. Addison’s primary recruiter at NU had been Donte Williams, who’s now at Oregon.
