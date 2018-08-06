Badgers

In 1952, Wisconsin defeated Illinois in early October to climb to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll. The Badgers had never been atop the rankings before.

A loss to Ohio State the next week knocked them out of the top spot — and they’ve never been No. 1 since.

Since the AP poll’s inception 82 years ago, UW has three top-five finishes: No. 2 in 1962, No. 3 in 1942 and No. 4 in 1999. Yet there’s educated speculation that 2018 could be the year Wisconsin claims a national championship.

“Why not Wisconsin?” first-team All-America linebacker T.J. Edwards asked rhetorically at Big Ten media days.

Good question.

Why can’t Wisconsin — often a football afterthought from the mid-1960s through the ’80s before being brought back to life in the 1990s by ex-Nebraska player Barry Alvarez — become not just a respected regional power, but national champion?

The timing might be as good as ever at a place where, for many years, fans avoided the early parts of games, but would show up in the fourth quarter to get a seat for the postgame band performance.

Seriously.

The Badgers are coming off arguably their best four-season run during the modern era (post-World War II). They were 11-3, 10-3, 11-3, and 13-1, with final rankings of No. 13, 21, 9 and 7, respectively.

In a preseason poll of Big Ten sportswriters, Ohio State got 14 votes to win the league and Wisconsin 13. Note that balloting occurred before the turmoil over Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s job.

UW returns 10 starters from an offense that rattled Miami 34-24 in the Orange Bowl. That includes three All-America offensive linemen who turned down the NFL to return, a 1,977-yard tailback (sophomore Jonathan Taylor) and a third-year starting quarterback (Alex Hornibrook).

The defense — top 10 nationally five straight years — doesn’t have the usual number of returning starters (four). But there are high quality leaders like Edwards, who also told the NFL to wait a year.

“I came back for a reason,” the senior from Lake Vila, Illinois, said. “I wanted to be a leader on this team and do things we haven’t done in a long time. There’s a nice little buzz around town.”

And across the nation, too, as Wisconsin was seventh in the preseason coaches Top 25 and is a consensus top 10 team among the major preseason publications.

Edwards is the quintessential Wisconsin linchpin, as in he’s a no-big-deal recruit.

He was a two-star quarterback in high school who first committed to Western Michigan before flipping to Wisconsin, which switched him to defense.

“It wasn’t a terribly hard transition because I’ve always been physical,” said Edwards, now a 6-foot-1, 248-pound linebacker instead of a 6-0, 215-pound quarterback.

“Our offensive line here is always ridiculously good, so my first year on scout team we had two or three All-Americans right across from me beating me up pretty good. That helped me become the player I am today.”

Edwards’ welcome-to-linebacker moment came in the first scrimmage his freshman year, when he stepped up to challenge a sweep led by 6-5, 325-pound Kyle Costigan, an All-America guard now on the Wisconsin strength staff.

“Kyle was pulling on a typical power play,” Edwards said. “I didn’t see him, and I was taken off my feet. I had never felt that power in my entire life.”

Now Edwards delivers the blows. He had 81 tackles last year, including 11 for loss, and picked off four passes.

The Badgers went 12-0 in the 2017 regular season before losing 27-21 to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Their modest strength of schedule kept them from a College Football Playoff bid.

This season, the schedule is stronger, which Edwards welcomes.

“We get guys who literally give their bodies to do their best against these powerhouse teams,” he said. “It’s not a thing where we think we’re better. But we know we can match up.”

Victories the past two seasons over LSU, Michigan and Miami indicate that.

“But in the locker room, we knew,” Edwards said. “I think those wins do more for you guys to prove that, ‘We’re here, and we can play football, too.’ ”

And perhaps finish No. 1.

