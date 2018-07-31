Interviewees at Big Ten media days are herded to small elevated platforms to take questions.
On one side, three easy steps lead to their perch. On the other side, it would take a thigh-high hop-step to bound up to their seat.
Handlers mistakenly led Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson, who underwent major knee ligament surgery in mid-January, to the thigh-high side. Thorson stopped and asked, “Hey, aren’t there stairs to get up there?”
I’ll let you decide if that’s telling about whether the four-year starter and high-end NFL prospect will be ready for the Wildcats’ season opener Aug. 30 at Purdue.
Thorson’s recovery timetable has been on nearly every Northwestern fan’s mind since he tore his ACL in a victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 29. The injury came when he was tackled after catching a pass on a trick play.
Don’t look to coach Pat Fitzgerald for hints.
“I absolutely promise each and every one of you,” he told reporters with an ornery grin, “that you will be the last to know.”
Thorson’s health is the primary determinant for whether Northwestern, 10-3 last year and with the longest current Power Five winning streak at eight games, challenges for the Big Ten West Division title. His three backup quarterbacks have a combined three mop-up appearances for their careers, and none showed much special in spring practices.
The medical report?
“My knee is good,” Thorson said. “I’m back to my old self — or my new self, if you will. The doctor said after three or four months you’re going to feel like yourself, and we’re going to have to hold you back. And that’s what I experienced.
“Thank goodness I haven’t had any setbacks. The doctors have said I’m ahead of schedule.”
I sat with Thorson for 16½ minutes. He answered some form of that question seven times, which is how these types of interview scrums work as reporters float from station to station.
So is the worst part the injury itself or having to talk about it for nine months?
“Probably the latter,” he said with a laugh.
The play on which Thorson was injured was a throwback pass to him after he handed off to tailback Jeremy Larkin. Thorson, dragged down from behind inside the Kentucky 10-yard line, knew immediately he had a problem.
“It was the weirdest thing I ever felt,” he said. “My knee went every which direction.”
Earlier in December, Thorson had entered deep discussions with family, coaches and advisers on whether to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season. During bowl preparations, the 6-foot-4, 226-pound player from Wheaton, Illinois, chose to stay in school.
Then came the blown-out right knee.
“I’m thinking, ‘Holy cow, two weeks ago I could have been a first- or second-round pick in the NFL draft,’” he said. “Now, I’m sitting here in a leg brace wondering what happens next.
“The Lord knew I was going to hurt my knee and stay here for the next year regardless. Thankfully, I had already made that decision.”
Thorson cited three sources of strength to get him through his “most grueling” summer mentally and physically.
First is his strong religious belief. “I’m Christian, so I’ve fallen back on comfort and strength from the Lord.” Second is his wife, whom he married in June. Third is teammate Nate Hall, a returning senior starter at linebacker who also is going through rehab after knee surgery from a December injury.
Through three seasons, Thorson has thrown for 44 touchdowns and run for 18. Six of those scores have come against Nebraska in three games, including last year’s 1-yard plunge in overtime for the win.
Northwestern needs Thorson in top form because it is trying to replace four-year starting tailback Justin Jackson, who ran for 5,440 yards and 41 touchdowns.
But Thorson advised not overlooking Larkin as a more-than-adequate replacement. The sophomore from Cincinnati averaged 6.0 yards per carry last season to Jackson’s 4.6, and finished with 503 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.
“Justin was a mainstay,” Thorson said, “but he set up the younger running backs so well mentoring them. I’m pretty sure Jeremy Larkin is going to be a stud for us because he learned so much from Justin.”
Thorson’s offseason learning has centered on continuing to get the ball out of his hands and into his receivers’ quicker.
“Through the first five games last year, we had 30 sacks,” Thorson said. “A lot of that was on me. In the last eight games, we had eight sacks. So that’s something I want to continue to get better at.
“But I think I’m a better player now than I was at any time last year.”
