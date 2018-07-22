CHICAGO — The first headline that popped up on my phone Sunday was that Big Ten football media days Monday and Tuesday would “start the hype” for the 2018 season.
Thanks for the chuckle.
No starting point exists for hype in big-time college football anymore.
The hype never stops — a point pounded home while on vacation by seeing my sports-writing brothers and sisters breathlessly reporting which players will appear at the Michigan Avenue Marriott.
That’s not a knock. That’s the world we live in, and for many fans there can’t be too much college football conversation.
So what will we talk about at this family reunion of coaches, players and ink-stained wretches?
The new Nebraska coach’s maiden voyage at media days will make last year’s hubbub over Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck look like a church picnic.
Since Frost was hired, I’ve had media friends from around the league ask me what he’s "really" like. I tell them he is "really" smart, "really" organized and "really" driven to win championships at the highest level.
Oh, and one more thing. Nebraska's opponents this season will be "really" sore after a game because the Huskers — surprise, surprise — actually will be in shape and will play hard. It’s stunning how far the base standard had fallen.
»
We have an early leader for Big Ten coach of the year, at least in the media vote.
It’s Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, for the novel idea of bringing not one but two quarterbacks to meet the press. Senior David Blough and junior Elijah Sindelar both started last season and played in every game in which they weren’t injured.
Both also are returning from significant injuries.
Blough, a scrambler and playmaker, suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle in early November. Sindelar, a dropback passer, revealed after the Boilermakers’ bowl victory over Arizona that he played the final 3 ½ games of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
It would have been easy for Brohm to leave both quarterbacks home and try to avoid all the questions he and his players will get about Purdue’s quarterback “controversy.” Instead, the coach said both deserve to attend and both will benefit from publicly dealing with the topic.
Brohm’s no-baloney, take-
responsibility approach is refreshing in this day of coach over-control and obfuscation. (Jim Harbaugh, you listening?)
» In one of last year’s media days control-freak moments, Penn State’s James Franklin couldn’t be bothered to bring All-America running back Saquon Barkley for interviews because of the coach’s seniors-only policy.
Fortunately this year, the Nittany Lions’ best player, quarterback Trace McSorley, is a senior and scheduled to attend. But I won’t believe it until I see him.
» One coach — Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, of all people — has loosened his usual seniors-only policy to include junior quarterback Nate Stanley for media days. Thank you. Seriously.
People need to know about Stanley. He threw 26 touchdown passes with six interceptions in 2017, and fired five touchdown passes each in victories over Ohio State and Iowa State.
But Athlon’s preseason All-Big Ten selections don’t include Stanley on the first, second or third teams. Phil Steele listed four league quarterbacks ahead of the 6-foot-4, 242-pound Stanley. It’s a topic to pursue.
»
Credit Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs for the season’s first rebuke of a hot-seat list. CBS Sports columnist Dennis Dodd listed coach Chris Ash among five coaches with his job in jeopardy.
Hobbs tweeted back: “Take my guy off your list. Program building takes time and Chris Ash is doing a great job!”
This doesn’t guarantee Ash will enjoy his trip to Chicago. He has yet to make himself available for comment on a recent NJ Advance Media story that at least eight Scarlet Knights are under investigation for credit card fraud. He will get grilled Monday.
» Frost speaks first among coaches Monday at noon, following Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany. This is a different time slot for Delany at this event. We’ll see if that’s significant or if it means he needs to get to a beach somewhere for vacation.
Hype is the exactly the right word for Big Redism. And the only reason this hype has been kept going is because there is a vested, financial interest in keeping 90,000 buffoons (most of whom never attended UNL) into the sad practice of packing themselves into an antiquated stadium that would comfortably seat 50,000 if it had stadium seats along with spending most of their disposable income on sports gear celebrating team that has been in the toilet for the past ten years...and is likely to stay there no matter how hard they labor to make Scot Frost into a cross between Napoleon and the Second Coming of Christ. At least they are now starting to use the right word.
