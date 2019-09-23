Nebraska safety JoJo Domann saw his red jersey in his laundry locker Monday. He figured nothing had changed as he began to prepare for practice.
Then he saw a black one hanging in his regular locker.
It's the first Blackshirt for this Husker junior who has overcome multiple injuries to become one of NU's most important defenders.
"Fresh off the press," Domann said. "It was nice, it was fun. If you've got a dream and the courage to pursue it, anything can happen. Me earning my Blackshirt today, I think it's been a process of the making over the past year-and-a-half. Anything's possible."
Domann, listed at the nickel position in NU's defense, has 17 tackles and four tackles for loss through four games for the Huskers.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.