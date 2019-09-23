JoJo Domann

Nebraska nickel JoJo Domann became NU's latest Blackshirt on Monday. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska safety JoJo Domann saw his red jersey in his laundry locker Monday. He figured nothing had changed as he began to prepare for practice.

Then he saw a black one hanging in his regular locker.

It's the first Blackshirt for this Husker junior who has overcome multiple injuries to become one of NU's most important defenders. 

"Fresh off the press," Domann said. "It was nice, it was fun. If you've got a dream and the courage to pursue it, anything can happen. Me earning my Blackshirt today, I think it's been a process of the making over the past year-and-a-half. Anything's possible." 

Domann, listed at the nickel position in NU's defense, has 17 tackles and four tackles for loss through four games for the Huskers. 

