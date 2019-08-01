Air Jordans and a 250-plus-yard QB line: Here's what we saw and heard at Nebraska's Fan Day

The Husker football team met with fans Thursday, signing autographs and chatting about fall practice. 

* * *

HEARD: “Great shirt!” — Nebraska strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval to a woman wearing a Spartan race shirt.

HEARD: “You sign mine, I’ll sign yours.” — Duval, who was collecting signatures from kids as they came through the line.

SEEN: A 250-plus-yard line for the quarterbacks, including Adrian Martinez. The line snaked five-and-a-half widths of the field in the north half of Memorial Stadium.

SEEN: A young girl getting a deck of playing cards signed by players and coaches.

HEARD: “You brought the J’s? You brought out the J’s? Yeah!” — freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, on signing some Air Jordans from a young fan.

SEEN: A Husker team that is longer and taller than it ever has been since joining the Big Ten. It’s clear that sheer size has been a recruiting priority for Nebraska, and it’s best seen in freshman offensive line recruits Bryce Benhart, Brant Banks, Jimmy Fritzsche, Matthew Anderson and Michael Lynn. Several of them have to gain weight — all but Benhart, really — but once they put it on, they’ll look like Big Ten offensive linemen. NU’s defensive backfield has almost certainly never been as long as it is right at this moment, and newcomers Quinton Newsome and Javin Wright — both corners — look like they could be outside linebackers.

SEEN: Tight end Travis Vokolek, more than looking the part. The Rutgers transfer is not likely to play this season as he sits out, but the 6-foot-6, 250-pound Vokolek is one of the best-looking players on the team now.

SEEN: Running backs Dedrick Mills and Ronald Thompkins having very similar builds up top. Their legs are different — Mills is healthy, while Thompkins is rehabbing his knee — but one can tell Nebraska wanted bigger, more physical backs in the program going forward.

SEEN: The absence of outside linebacker JoJo Domann. The junior from Colorado was not among his teammates signing autographs.

SEEN: Freshman defensive end Ty Robinson, already one of the bigger players on the roster. He’s 6-foot-6 and all of 315 pounds — and he was personable with fans and position coach Tony Tuioti. 

SEEN: Freshman receiver Demariyon Houston is probably the most physically built of the newcomers. Darien Chase is taller and longer, and Robinson is a more natural athlete, but Houston could play right away, too. Another freshman receiver, Jamie Nance, clearly put on weight in the offseason after enrolling early.

