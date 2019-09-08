LOS ANGELES - Fourth-ranked USC scored in each half to down Nebraska 2-0 Sunday afternoon.

Penelope Hocking delivered both goals off assists from Tara McKeown. Hocking gave USC the lead with 6:07 left in the first half and added her second goal 7:30 after halftime.

USC (6-0) recorded its fourth shutout of the season. It outshot the Huskers 16-13.

Meg Brandt led the Husker offense with five shots on goal. Dakota Chan was the only other Husker with a shot on goal. Aubrei Corder made five saves for the Huskers.

The loss drops the Huskers to 1-3-1 - they have scored three goals this season. They return home to face Oklahoma at 7:05 p.m. Friday.​

