LOS ANGELES - Fourth-ranked USC scored in each half to down Nebraska 2-0 Sunday afternoon.
Penelope Hocking delivered both goals off assists from Tara McKeown. Hocking gave USC the lead with 6:07 left in the first half and added her second goal 7:30 after halftime.
USC (6-0) recorded its fourth shutout of the season. It outshot the Huskers 16-13.
Meg Brandt led the Husker offense with five shots on goal. Dakota Chan was the only other Husker with a shot on goal. Aubrei Corder made five saves for the Huskers.
The loss drops the Huskers to 1-3-1 - they have scored three goals this season. They return home to face Oklahoma at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
