BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Nebraska won for the second time this season as the Huskers downed Indiana 2-0 Sunday.

The Huskers played from in front most of the way as sophomore Dakota Chan scored 12 minutes into the game. She stole the ball from Indiana goalkeeper Bethany Kopel and knocked in her second goal this season.

Nebraska then added some insurance with 9:32 left as Adriana Maldonado scored her first career goal. Chan assisted on the goal as Maldonado fired a shot over Kopel from the left side of the box.

While those were Nebraska's only shots on goal all day, NU keeper Aubrei Corder made three saves. It was her 25th shutout, moving her into second place on NU's career shutouts list.

Nebraska returns home to face Northwestern at 6 p.m. Thursday. That match will be aired on BTN.

