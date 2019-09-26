All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Thursday's episode, Adam Carriker discusses how winning the turnover battle and special teams will be key for the Huskers this weekend against the Ohio State. Carriker also gives his predictions for Nebraska's matchup with the Buckeyes.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook and sign up to get an email whenever a new show is posted.
When Adam Carriker talks, you'll want to listen. Get every episode of the "Carriker Chronicles" in your inbox.
Here's a transcript of today's show:
Adam Carriker: Welcome to the Carriker Chronicles, the people's show where we check the pulse of Husker nation. Brought to you by Nebraska Spine Hospital. College GameDay ain't got nothing on the Carriker Chronicles, because who is our special guest picker of the day? Each and every week it's a special Carriker kid, and today I'm joined straight from up the stairs and to the bedroom to the left, Jacob Carriker. Come join me buddy, how're you doing?
Is that the pyro?
Jacob Carriker: Yeah.
Adam Carriker: The explosions? I like it. I like it. All right. So, he watches so much football — Thursday nights, Friday nights, you got the high school, you've got Saturday, Sunday, Monday — he makes me want to shut football off. So, he's kind of a football connoisseur. I don't know where he gets it from. So, anyways, I'm going to let him break down Nebraska versus Ohio State first and then I'll speak when he's done.
Jacob Carriker: So, the offense has to play well. The defense has to really really play well against a high scoring offense, and Ohio State has put up 70 in their last game against Maryland and 76 points scored and only five points given up.
Adam Carriker: He knows his stuff. Will you stay with us throughout the show, and give your prediction at the end?
Jacob Carriker: Yeah.
Adam Carriker: Okay. All right. All right, so here are my three quick keys, and by the way, he's not wrong. Here are my three quick keys: Number one, first and foremost, we have got to win the battle of the x-factors, turnovers, penalties, special teams.
Now, here's the thing, if you break down Nebraska's offensive stats, which I did on Carriker Live last Sunday night. Go back and check it out on my Facebook page if you missed it, but we have more total yards than our opponents, more passing yards, more rushing yards, we basically win every statistical category that exists except for, we have more penalties, we have more penalty yards, we are losing the turnover battle and special teams has been erratic and way too entertaining. Sometimes it's been good, but more often than not, it has not been phenomenal.
We have to give ourselves the edge in every way that we can. We have to steal possessions against a team that's more talented than we are in Ohio State, and we don't know who's better just yet. The eyeball test so far, a fancy way of saying 'your opinion is', my opinion is so far Ohio State looks like one of the best teams in the entire country, and until we watch Nebraska and Ohio State play, they appear to be the better team at this point in time. But, we'll see who actually is on Saturday night.
We've got to steal possessions, aka, win the turnover battle. We have to make our lives easier by getting a shorter field and giving Ohio State a longer field, aka, winning the special teams battle. We have — if Ohio State has a penalty and gives themselves first and fifteen, don't give it back to them. Make them get fifteen yards. If we have a first and ten, let's keep it at a first and ten, let's not make our lives harder by getting a first and fifteen or twenty.
Penalties, turnovers, special teams, the x-factors. No. 1 thing we have to do. The little things to give ourselves a chance to win.
No. 2, offense puts butts in the seats, defense wins games — I've said it before and I'll say it again — the trenches wins championships. Here's my point, the offensive line has got to pick it up, they've got to play better. They've been inconsistent so far this year. If they play better, we have a chance.
Last, but certainly not least, Adrian Martinez. All right, for three and a half games he didn't look Adrian Martinez of a year ago. That last half against Illinois he had a different look in his eye, a different demeanor and he played like Adrian Martinez of last year. If we're going to have a chance Adrian Martinez has to be Adrian Martinez.
Hey man, just have that gunslinger mentality. Be like Brett Favre and Patrick Mahomes, no-looking, underhand, no-look pass, I'm just kidding, but, just don't let the pressure get to you and have some fun and be the guy from a year ago. If we do that, we have a chance to win.
Jacob, what's your prediction...
Jacob Carriker: You forgot the defense.
Adam Carriker: I did forget the defense. I was asking for your prediction, but I did forget the defense. You know why I forgot the defense, because the defense has played pretty well so far this year. Especially that rush defense, a top-ten, top-fifteen rush defense in the country. If they do what they've been doing and we win the battle of the x-factors, and the O-line and Adrian Martinez play better we have a shot. We could shock the people potentially. I'll give my prediction, but I'll let the expert go first. What's your prediction Jacob?
Jacob Carriker: 58-17, Buckeyes.
Adam Carriker: I didn't know what he was going to say. All right. You know people aren't going to like that. He nods his head yes. Hey, we keep it honest and real here on the Carriker Chronicles. That is his honest opinion.
Here are my thoughts: I think it's going to be electric, I think the Huskers are going to come out on fire, they're tired of hearing all of this stuff being talked about themselves negatively, positively about Ohio State. It's going to be close and interesting I think going into halftime. All right, now the question is, can we keep it close and interesting going into the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance to win.
So, I think it'll be interesting going into halftime. I do think at this point in time, I've got to be objective, I've got to be honest, he's a chip of the old block, I do think Ohio State does win 42-28, but I think it's going to be interesting for a while.
Until next time Husker nation, Go Big Red and always remember...
Jacob Carriker: To throw the bones!
Thanks again to the Nebraska Spine Hospital. Ladies and gentlemen, when it’s your spine, you do not want to mess around. Experience matters. That’s why you can trust the experts at Nebraska Spine Hospital, the region's only spine specific hospital. They are the best at what they do.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I hear Rex Burkhead has one game of 5th-year senior, red-shirt, hardship eligibility left to play Saturday night. (; o) I was in Columbus last year--remember the 'foul ball' kick-off? Huskers scored first, led at half, and had their chances. (Admittedly) with their best game of the season--at all positions to include kicking--IT CAN BE DONE! Go Big Red!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.